Lexington, KY

Kentucky basketball to retire jersey for late Mike Pratt

 3 days ago

Kentucky will retire a jersey to honor the late Mike Pratt, a Wildcats Hall of Fame men's basketball player and radio broadcaster.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced the honor Monday night during coach John Calipari's weekly radio show. The retirement ceremony will be held Feb. 4, during a home game against Florida.

Pratt, who was an All-American who helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC championships and two Elite Eights before working the past 21 seasons as their radio network analyst, died June 16 at age 73.

Pratt's jersey will be the 45th to hang from the rafters of Rupp Arena.

Barnhart praised Pratt's athletic and academic achievements on the broadcast along with his vast knowledge of Kentucky athletics and commitment to the program.

"His time as a player, his time as a coach, his time as an analyst on our network for decades and his love for Kentucky just encompasses all of that. ... It's a great, great honor to be able to share with the family and share with our fan base," the AD said.

Pratt averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over 81 games as a Kentucky starter from 1967 to '70 while playing with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dan Issel and Mike Casey. He played two seasons with the ABA Kentucky Colonels before becoming an assistant and head coach at UNC Charlotte.

Pratt is also a member of the Kentucky Sports and Ohio Basketball halls of fame.

