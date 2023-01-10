ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
abovethelaw.com

Ginni Thomas -- And Other Election Deniers -- Come For Kevin McCarthy

An open letter by the Conservative Action Project organization has taken aim at battered Republican candidate for Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. The wannabe speaker has lost 13 iterations of the vote for Speaker — and counting! But the Conservative Action Project is pushing for more folks to join.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

