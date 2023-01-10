Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
After three rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy is eliminated from contention for House speaker
Kevin McCarthyPhoto byElement5 Digital/ pexels.com. The Republican impasse entered its second day on Wednesday, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy failing to win enough votes on two more attempts to become the next speaker of the House.
AOC suggests a 'coalition government' in the House during McCarthy speaker battle
The Squad member hinted that her party could be open to a deal in order to help McCarthy get the votes to take the gavel with the GOP in disarray.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
abovethelaw.com
Ginni Thomas -- And Other Election Deniers -- Come For Kevin McCarthy
An open letter by the Conservative Action Project organization has taken aim at battered Republican candidate for Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. The wannabe speaker has lost 13 iterations of the vote for Speaker — and counting! But the Conservative Action Project is pushing for more folks to join.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
Trump exalts himself over Kevin McCarthy's elevation to House speaker: 'I did our Country a big favor!'
Trump in recent days had reaffirmed his support of McCarthy, telling conservatives that the continued infighting could cause an "embarrassing defeat."
Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues
While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
NC Rep. Dan Bishop flips, votes for California’s Kevin McCarthy for speaker
The Republican voted against McCarthy 11 times and made a nominating speech for another candidate before the change.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
