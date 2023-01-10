Read full article on original website
Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police
Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
No charges for BPD officers involved in shooting death of Donnell Rochester
Two Baltimore Police officers will not be criminally charged in connection to the February shooting death of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester.
Halloween Killer Caught, Additional Suspects Still On The Loose, Police Say
Police are asking the public to come forward with information after at least one man was arrested in connection to a 2021 Halloween murder in Baltimore, officials announce. Ameer Gittens, 26, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021 murder of Antwan Andrews, who was found shot to death in the 3500 block of Leeds Street, authorities say.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
foxbaltimore.com
1 victim found shot inside vehicle, 1 man shot multiple times in Baltimore shootings
Police are investigating seperate overnight shootings that occurred in Baltimore within two hours, with one person killed. On Wednesday at approximately 10:43PM, officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night in Central Baltimore. Shortly after 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 2100 Block of Madison Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. There, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, Homicide Detectives have been brought in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Argument over gloves almost ends in murder, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In October 2022, in Baltimore’s Upton community, an argument between two men over a pair of missing gloves is quickly escalating inside their home. “There was an altercation over a pair of gloves. The victim tried to walk away going up a set of stairs. The suspect, Kevin Mack, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim in the back,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy with the US Marshals Service.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother demands attempted murder charges for Lansdowne stabbing, legal expert weighs in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County mother is demanding attempted murder charges after another student stabbed her 15-year-old daughter at Lansdowne High School. "I don't want something like this to ever happen again," said Amber Holt, "She was trying to kill my baby." While her daughter Zoe recovers in...
WUSA
Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 20, 2022) Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Victim found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant house identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the homicide victim found in a storage container on the porch of a West Baltimore vacant home on Jan. 5th. The victim is 33-year-old Dustin Davis, police said. According to Davis's social media page he lived in Baltimore and was...
Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home
BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant house in West Baltimore.Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis were found on Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos. Officers on duty in West Baltimore investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by...
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies at Towson Town Center and in White Marsh.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Arrested In Georgia, Police Say
The man accused of killing a MTA bus driver back in October 2022 has been found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities say. Leon Hill was located by detectives in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being accused of killing 40-year-old Elaine Jackson on Oct. 18, 2022, according to Baltimore police.
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
DC Middle School Student Karon Blake Mourned After Shooting Death
Karon Blake, a 13-year-old student at DC's Brookland Middle School, was shot and killed for allegedly tampering with cars. The post DC Middle School Student Karon Blake Mourned After Shooting Death appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
