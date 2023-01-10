BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night in Central Baltimore. Shortly after 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 2100 Block of Madison Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. There, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, Homicide Detectives have been brought in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO