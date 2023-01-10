ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
93.1 WZAK

This Rising Indianapolis Singer is Making a Statement

R&B singer Maeta, a former Indianapolis native, is turning heads around the world as she’s making a fast come-up. Tidal has placed her on the list of ‘Rising Artists To Watch’. With hit singles like Toxic & B*tch Dont Be Mad, Maetas’ sound gives us those nostalgic 2000s R&B vibes. Her soft and mellow harmonies combined with pop, R&B, and house beats make it hard for us to stop listening. In her latest EP Habits, she reflects on her life experiences and relationships, as well as her confidence as she grows into the artist she imagines herself to be.
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
My 1053 WJLT

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel

Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
chambanamoms.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Indianapolis: Free Museums, Zoo and More

Indianapolis annually offers free admission to popular attractions on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check with each attraction as advance reservations are required in some instances. Every year, most Indianapolis attractions offer free admission and themed programs for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re thinking of traveling...
Fox 59

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
indyschild.com

Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis

Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
cbs4indy.com

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
FOX59

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
Fox 59

Two women shot on the west side

IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for …
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

