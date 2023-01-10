Read full article on original website
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
bitcoinmagazine.com
One Of America’s Largest Hemp Processors Makes Entry Into Sustainable Bitcoin Mining
Generation Hemp Inc., the largest mid-stream hemp processing entity in the U.S., has renamed itself Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc., citing a new directional focus on sustainable energy projects, with their first project involving a bitcoin mining operation in Costa Rica. According to a press release, through its subsidiary, Cryptorica, LLC,...
msn.com
Stock Markets Brace for Strong Move as US Inflation Data Looms
(Bloomberg) -- Stock investors are bracing for potentially strong moves and choppy trading Thursday after the release of the first US inflation data this year, based on the pattern of recent months. Most Read from Bloomberg. In November and December, CPI came in 20 basis points lower than economists had...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss Alleges DCG, Genesis Defrauded His Exchange And 340,000 Users
The Co-Founder of Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, has released an extensive letter alleging that Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), defrauded Gemini and more than 340,000 Gemini Earn users. The letter also levies substantial claims of fraud against Barry Silbert and other key personnel at the companies. The...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Jamie Dimon sounds alarm on rising US debt having 'potentially disastrous outcomes'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon calls out the "dangerous" government debt and "shenanigans of politics" impacting sectors which could help the U.S. economy grow by 3%.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO
Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
Tesla stock has more downside ahead and investors can expect a 25% drop in earnings in the coming quarter amid price cuts, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla stock has more downside, and investors could see a 25% drop in future earnings, Loup's Gene Munster said. Munster is bullish long-term, and he believes shares are undervalued after a brutal 2022 sell-off. "I remain positive on this company. I think ultimately there are a few good reasons to...
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Rubio calls out JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, sounds 'alarm' over partnership with TikTok parent Bytedance
In a letter to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Senator Marco Rubio expressed "strong concern" over a reported partnership between the bank and TikTok parent company ByteDance.
cryptobriefing.com
DOJ Seizes Another $490M from Sam Bankman-Fried
The DOJ has seized over 55 million Robinhood shares and $20.7 million belonging to Emergent Fidelity Technologies. While the holding company isn’t part of the FTX estate, the DOJ believes it was funded by Bankman-Fried with misappropriated customer money. Bankman-Fried had previously fought to keep the shares in his...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Samsung Asset Management To Launch Bitcoin ETF In Hong Kong: Report
Samsung Asset Management is launching a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF (3135:HK) seeks to obtain a performance similar to spot BTC by investing in bitcoin futures products listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), according to a report by Fortune Korea. Cointelegraph also reported the news earlier on Thursday.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Potential Paths Forward For The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine PRO, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Although it feels like a lifetime ago, only two months have...
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Upgraded To "Buy" By Edward Jones
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Zillow Predicts Low Mortgage Rates Mean More People Will Buy Investment Properties
While the United States has been affected by rising interest rates, Zillow predicts low mortgage rates mean more people will buy investment properties.
The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It’s not gone well
When the African National Congress came to power in South Africa in 1994, an expressed priority was land reform. This was to address the fact that black farmers had been excluded from the agricultural economy for most of the 20th century. The aim of land reform was to provide agricultural land to disadvantaged people, raising their productivity, income and employment.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Quiet As Bond Markets See Recession, Rate Cuts
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said nothing about rate hikes during a speech in Stockholm Tuesday. His silence spoke volumes.
Comments / 0