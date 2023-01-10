ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinmagazine.com

One Of America’s Largest Hemp Processors Makes Entry Into Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Generation Hemp Inc., the largest mid-stream hemp processing entity in the U.S., has renamed itself Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc., citing a new directional focus on sustainable energy projects, with their first project involving a bitcoin mining operation in Costa Rica. According to a press release, through its subsidiary, Cryptorica, LLC,...
msn.com

Stock Markets Brace for Strong Move as US Inflation Data Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Stock investors are bracing for potentially strong moves and choppy trading Thursday after the release of the first US inflation data this year, based on the pattern of recent months. Most Read from Bloomberg. In November and December, CPI came in 20 basis points lower than economists had...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Gemini’s Winklevoss Alleges DCG, Genesis Defrauded His Exchange And 340,000 Users

The Co-Founder of Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, has released an extensive letter alleging that Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), defrauded Gemini and more than 340,000 Gemini Earn users. The letter also levies substantial claims of fraud against Barry Silbert and other key personnel at the companies. The...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO

Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
cryptobriefing.com

DOJ Seizes Another $490M from Sam Bankman-Fried

The DOJ has seized over 55 million Robinhood shares and $20.7 million belonging to Emergent Fidelity Technologies. While the holding company isn’t part of the FTX estate, the DOJ believes it was funded by Bankman-Fried with misappropriated customer money. Bankman-Fried had previously fought to keep the shares in his...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Samsung Asset Management To Launch Bitcoin ETF In Hong Kong: Report

Samsung Asset Management is launching a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF (3135:HK) seeks to obtain a performance similar to spot BTC by investing in bitcoin futures products listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), according to a report by Fortune Korea. Cointelegraph also reported the news earlier on Thursday.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Potential Paths Forward For The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine PRO, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Although it feels like a lifetime ago, only two months have...
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Upgraded To "Buy" By Edward Jones

Tesla Stock Upgraded To "Buy" By Edward Jones
The Conversation Africa

The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It’s not gone well

When the African National Congress came to power in South Africa in 1994, an expressed priority was land reform. This was to address the fact that black farmers had been excluded from the agricultural economy for most of the 20th century. The aim of land reform was to provide agricultural land to disadvantaged people, raising their productivity, income and employment.

