ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Living Room Theaters employees to protest, claiming unfair labor practice

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIdux_0k91wEGv00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Some employees at Portland’s Living Room Theaters say they are set to strike on Jan. 10 over claims of unfair labor practice, which were filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Jan. 5.

Living Room Theaters employee Audra Sweetland told KOIN 6 News that the strike was prompted by a series of alleged disagreements between the theater and its employees, stemming from the firing of an employee on New Year’s Eve.

“Basically, a coworker was fired without provocation and without warning for activities outside the scope of work,” Sweetland said. “It was very much a surprise to everybody.”

Old Town Voodoo Doughnut employees vote to unionize

Following the firing, Sweetland says she held a knowingly recorded conversation with a member of the business’s management. During the conversation, the 20-year-old Portland native said that she was told not to discuss the firing of her coworker or any other work-related grievances regarding Living Room Theaters with fellow employees or outside of work. These orders, she said, violated national labor laws. A recording of the conversation was subsequently sent to the National Labor Relations Board for review, and employees have been on strike ever since.

‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%

The business’s employees attempted to resolve the issues with management by requesting a meeting on Jan. 6, Sweetland told KOIN 6 News in an interview. However, Sweetland said that employers refused to respond to the request or recognize the employees as a formal group outside of their general employment duties.

Sweetland would not say if Living Room Theaters employees are attempting to unionize. However, she said that employees are working with a team of people, including union representatives and labor organizations to work through the dispute.

KOIN 6 reached out to Living Room Theaters for a response to the ongoing strike. The business said that it is not commenting on the issue at this time, but that a statement may be released in the coming days.

Tuesday’s protest is scheduled to occur outside the theater, located at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street in Southwest Portland, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release sent out over the weekend. Sweetland said that seven of the business’s nine non-management employees and several representatives from local labor organizations are expected to participate in the protest.

“It seems that they did not take us seriously and thought if they ignored the problem that it would go away,” Sweetland said. “That is not an option.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 11

Jerry Walker
3d ago

If I were the owner I'd present them with their final paycheck and fire every one of them. If they went on strike then they are not showing up for their assigned shifts which is cause for termination without unemployment benefits. Otherwise they can all simply be fired without cause and they would be eligible for unemployment.

Reply
4
Jenn Wishart
3d ago

PEOPLE THESE DAY'S getting fired happens you move on find another job there are so many jobs & careers out there pick one

Reply
3
deanna lightner
3d ago

Why is it that employees think they can tell owners how THEY are going to work? You don't like new or old management's way of doing this, LEAVE. Your working a minimum wage job , suited better for a teenager to LEARN how jobs work. Why do y'all think YOU make the rules? You want to make the rules? Start your own business then.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madoc

U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered Records

As a result of the investigation, the U.S. Department of Labour recovered $188,354 in back wages and damages for the affected workers at his Portland establishment. According to the U.S Department of Labour, In 2018, Miguel Chi-dzul fell victim to wage theft and the US Department of Labor investigators determined that his then-employer routinely altered time records to hide the fact that he wasn’t paid for all hours worked, overtime wages. The investigation by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division recouped $831 in back overtime wages for Miguel Chi-dzul as part of its $14,758 recovery for four workers.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: More Measure 114 Drama, Transportation Director Escapes City Hall, and a New Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Just Dropped

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Sam Adams is...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy