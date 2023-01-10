ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Health Headlines: Anxiety in North Dakota children

By Joe Rinaldi
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHsuF_0k91w1sj00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to the United Health Foundation, in Monday’s Health Headlines, one out of every 10 children in North Dakota suffers from anxiety.

Every child has fears and worries and may feel sad and hopeless from time to time. But what makes a child be diagnosed with anxiety?

Children are diagnosed with anxiety when they do not outgrow the fears and worries that are typical in young children, or when there are so many fears and worries that they interfere with school, home, or play.

Agriculture & Energy: Food and Cancer

Anxiety symptoms can also include trouble sleeping, as well as physical symptoms like fatigue, headaches, or stomach aches.

“That emotions are like the immune system, where you have to challenge them and throw some germs and bacteria at them to actually optimize the functioning of our immune system. Like muscles, you have to strain them sometimes to build strength. And emotions are the same way,” said Dr. Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, an anxiety researcher.

In addition to getting the right mental health treatment, she says leading a healthy lifestyle with food and exercise can play a role in managing anxiety.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
valleynewslive.com

Organ shortage felt in North Dakota, around country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first organ transplant success was a kidney in 1954. Since then, methods have continued to improve, and success stories have become more common. The United States even reached a major milestone last September: 1 million organ transplants. But more people than ever are still waiting for a life-saving transplant.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home

The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX Conversation: North Dakota Caves

During the conversation, Murphy discussed what our caves tell us about North Dakota, what erosional pipes are, what the caves offer to plants and animals, what Native Americans and early settlers used them for, and if there are any undiscovered caves.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sayanythingblog.com

A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing

Guest post from North Dakota Game & Fish outreach biologist Doug Lier. When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

FREE! North Dakota & Minnesota Visit Here On These Dates

A road trip should be on everyone's "To Do" list in 2023. There is always something magical about getting away from the lights and hitting the road. Grabbing your favorite snacks, and planning to see a "new to you" location or revisiting a scenic closer area. Regardless, we encourage all to write down these dates, pencil them in as a great time to load up the car, grab the kids, or even take the grandparents along for a spin to one of the more than 400 national park sites across the country in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?

North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy