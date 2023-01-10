Health Headlines: Anxiety in North Dakota children

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to the United Health Foundation, in Monday’s Health Headlines, one out of every 10 children in North Dakota suffers from anxiety.

Every child has fears and worries and may feel sad and hopeless from time to time. But what makes a child be diagnosed with anxiety?

Children are diagnosed with anxiety when they do not outgrow the fears and worries that are typical in young children, or when there are so many fears and worries that they interfere with school, home, or play.

Anxiety symptoms can also include trouble sleeping, as well as physical symptoms like fatigue, headaches, or stomach aches.

“That emotions are like the immune system, where you have to challenge them and throw some germs and bacteria at them to actually optimize the functioning of our immune system. Like muscles, you have to strain them sometimes to build strength. And emotions are the same way,” said Dr. Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, an anxiety researcher.

In addition to getting the right mental health treatment, she says leading a healthy lifestyle with food and exercise can play a role in managing anxiety.

