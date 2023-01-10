Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Commissioner gives money to schools in her district
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and one Jefferson County Commissioner has resolved to give back to schools in her district. Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the elderly and children are near and dear to her heart. So, when she discovered she had a little extra money...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. judge blocks push to force city of Bham to take over BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has granted the Birmingham Water Works request to block an effort by a group of voters to force the city to take over control of the utility board. A group of citizens put together a petition that would force the city of...
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way. Randal […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama company pleads guilty in worker death case
HELENA, Ala. — ABC Polymer Industries, LLC pleaded guilty to defying OSHA standards that caused a worker's death. The incident was reported on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Helena plant. According to court documents, a worker was pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers and was killed. ABC...
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway. City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting. Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and...
wvtm13.com
Some in homeless population happy Birmingham council approves $1M bid for micro shelters plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — John Sims says he’s been homeless for a while, and he’s grateful the Firehouse Shelter has been a place where he could sleep for the last two months. “Without this place, I could be somewhere in the streets dead or whatever,” Sims said.
St. Clair County landfill fire impact being felt as far as Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Since November, we have been reporting about an underground landfill fire off Annie Lee Rd. in St. Clair County. Now, the radius of impact is being felt farther and farther. In Liberty Park, the fire is impacting residents to the point that some of them have had red eyes when […]
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
Cullman City Council honors Shawn Crider
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56. The proclamation in Crider’s honor read: MEMORIAL RESOLUTION Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and, WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...
Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Publix accepting hiring applications until Jan. 27
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga’s newest grocery store will open in the near future, and those wishing to apply for a position at Publix can do so from now until Friday, Jan. 27. The new Publix is located in Marble City Square off of Hwy 280 next to T.J....
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
