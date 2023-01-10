CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56. The proclamation in Crider’s honor read: MEMORIAL RESOLUTION Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and, WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...

