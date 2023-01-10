ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
AL.com

Whataburger coming to east Alabama city

Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama company pleads guilty in worker death case

HELENA, Ala. — ABC Polymer Industries, LLC pleaded guilty to defying OSHA standards that caused a worker's death. The incident was reported on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Helena plant. According to court documents, a worker was pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers and was killed. ABC...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council honors Shawn Crider

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56.     The proclamation in Crider’s honor read:  MEMORIAL RESOLUTION  Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider  WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and,  WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

