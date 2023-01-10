Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
Birmingham approves tiny shelters for city’s unhoused residents along with plans to provide services
After an hour and half discussion, the Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s recommended plan to purchase micro-shelters as part of a safe sleep pilot program for the city’s chronically unhoused residents. Called “Home For All” the program will provide a safe sleeping alternative for the unhoused...
Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president
Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way. Randal […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
wbrc.com
Record number of juveniles killed by guns in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More children were killed by gunfire in 2022 in Jefferson County than any time in the last decade. County records show 19 juveniles from birth to the age of seventeen were killed by a gun in 2022. Some are listed as accidental, others as a homicide.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. judge blocks push to force city of Bham to take over BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has granted the Birmingham Water Works request to block an effort by a group of voters to force the city to take over control of the utility board. A group of citizens put together a petition that would force the city of...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Commissioner gives money to schools in her district
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and one Jefferson County Commissioner has resolved to give back to schools in her district. Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the elderly and children are near and dear to her heart. So, when she discovered she had a little extra money...
How do you put out a landfill fire? Alabama county weighing options
How do you stop an underground fire that covers 25 acres at a depth of up to 100 feet? Officials in one Alabama county are trying to figure that out. St. Clair County officials say they’re evaluating bids from multiple contractors to put out a massive underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham and hope to make a recommendation to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office by the end of the week on what steps to take.
wvtm13.com
Community leaders urge recognizing signs of human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world and the fastest growing. Community leaders said more can be done to get those numbers down. Community leaders believe human trafficking has become much harder to recognize. With...
alreporter.com
Hollis elected vice chair of Jefferson County delegation
Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Jefferson, was elected vice-chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation on Wednesday, landing the top Democratic position in the state’s largest county delegation. Hollis, who was elected to represent House District 58 in 2017 and served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019, is seen by...
wvtm13.com
'We're all in this together': Trussville mayor on Moody fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The mayor of Trussville updated his community about the Moody fire at the city council meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the St. Clair County Commission met earlier that day hoping to choose a contractor to put the fire out. Mayor Buddy Choat told citizens there...
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
Birmingham Hibbett Sports location duped out of more than $41,000, lawsuit claims
An October email ended up costing a Birmingham Hibbett Sports more than $41,000.
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
National Baptist leaders seek post-pandemic revival
Leaders of the nation’s largest predominantly Black denomination gathered in Birmingham this week to map out a post-pandemic revival plan. COVID-19 brought worship services to a halt for months in 2020, forcing churches to start or improve their online broadcasting capabilities. “We can never go back,” said the Rev....
Buffalo Rock’s new Florida distribution facility to create 400 jobs
Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock is building a new distribution facility in Santa Rosa County, Fla. The company announced this week it will break ground on the project, at Northwest Florida Industrial Park, off Interstate 10, in May. It should be operational by the beginning of 2025. The facility is expected to...
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
Bham Now
UAB & Jeffco break ground on new $120M Cooper Green building
Cooper Green Mercy Health broke ground today on a new $120M building to house its clinical operations, replacing the current clinic that dates back to the early 1970s. It was agreed by the Jefferson County Commission that the project would be managed by the UAB Health System. The building will be built on the former Cooper Green parking deck lot, which was demolished last year.
280living.com
Hoover council OKs $120 million plan for constructing new I-459 interchange
The Hoover City Council tonight approved an agreement with the state outlining how a new Interstate 459 interchange will be built just south of the South Shades Crest road overpass, to be called Exit 9. The agreement still has to be signed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Gov....
Comments / 8