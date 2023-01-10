ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

MLive

Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building

WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Teen avoids serious injury in rollover crash on U.S. 131

KENT COUNTY, MI – A teen avoided serious injury Thursday, Jan. 12, in a rollover crash on U.S. 131. The crash happened around noon on southbound U.S. 131 at 76th Street SE. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and crashed into a building, state police said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

