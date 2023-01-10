Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids firefighters extinguish fire at Heritage Hill historic home
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Firefighters extinguished a fire at a historic Heritage Hill home on Thursday, Jan. 12. The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. in an upper floor apartment at a home at the corner of Cherry Street SE and Morris Avenue. The address is believed to be that...
Displaced renters at Green Ridge Apartments: ‘Everything’s gone’
Nearly 60 people are without homes Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex a day earlier.
Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building
WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
Senior housing firm buys downtown Muskegon lot where ambitious Foundry Square was planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A group that provides housing to senior citizens has purchased an 8-acre lot in downtown Muskegon that once had been the site of a proposed $65 million mixed-use development. The lot on Morris Avenue next to the Social Security Administration has been purchased by Emunah Muskegon...
Historic, riverfront Grand Rapids building to be renovated for apartments, offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based construction and development firm is seeking up to $500,000 in incentives to transform a three-building complex on Front Avenue NW along the Grand River into 16 apartments and office space. The project at 974 Front Ave. NW will renovate and breathe new...
Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
Portage mall wants bus service to pay for share of wear on private road
PORTAGE, MI -- The Crossroads mall, where several Metro buses stop every the day, is asking for the bus service to pay for its use of the roads and other impacts to the mall facility. The mall, which was purchased about a year ago by Kohan Retail Investment Group, started...
Bridge replacement in eastern Muskegon County to require 6-month detour
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Replacement of a bridge that is more than 100 years old will require a significant detour for motorists traveling in the eastern portion of Muskegon County for the next six months. The $1.15 million project to replace the Trent Road bridge over Crockery Creek in...
GR greenlights housing, two outdoor bars, and first-of-its-kind medical facility
Multiple public hearings are underway at the City of Grand Rapids Planning Commission. Two approved expanded outdoor seating for area bars and restaurants.
Walker residents supportive of safety changes to intersection, as long as there isn’t a roundabout
KENT COUNTY, MI – One thing needs to be made clear when mentioning the intersection of Kinney Avenue and Remembrance Road: it’s not being converted into a roundabout. However, the improvements for the Walker intersection are going to make it much safer when traveling through the area, a handful of residents said this week.
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
Driver of car wedged under school bus in Olive Twp. crash
A driver of a small car was wedged underneath a school bus during a crash in Olive Township Thursday, deputies said.
Driver hurt after crashing into West Ottawa school bus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A man was injured Thursday, Jan. 12, when his car crashed into the back of a West Ottawa Public Schools bus. No students were on the bus. The bus driver was not hurt. The crash happened around 9:05 a.m. on U.S. 31 at Port Sheldon...
Tour Muskegon's historic Shaw-Walker Building, set to undergo $220 million renovation
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Developers behind the transformation planned for the historic Shaw-Walker Furniture Factory in Muskegon suggested work to complete the massive project could begin next year. The derelict, more than century-old industrial space which once comprised the largest furniture factory in the world has gone largely unused since...
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
Teen avoids serious injury in rollover crash on U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – A teen avoided serious injury Thursday, Jan. 12, in a rollover crash on U.S. 131. The crash happened around noon on southbound U.S. 131 at 76th Street SE. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and crashed into a building, state police said.
Teen suffers minor injuries after losing control of car, crashing into building
A 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after troopers say the teen lost control while driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
