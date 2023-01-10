Read full article on original website
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
Zion Chapel school affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
Ariton home hit by a tree; power outage hits Barbour Co. campground
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As the storms ran through the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, Dale County and Barbour County saw trees down, one tree even hitting an Ariton home, and power outages, one outage killing the power at a popular Barbour County campground. On the 8200 block of Dale County...
Zion Chapel to hold school virtually Friday after severe weather
JACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Zion Chapel entered into its safety procedures which kept students at school two hours later Thursday afternoon to steer clear from the storms that swept through Coffee County. “All of our teachers did a great job to get them in the hallways and doing the...
Henry County plans to use COVID money to renovate jail
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County is looking to make repairs to the county jail. It’s considered ‘sub-standard’ and they originally planned to build a new one but the price came in at around 20 million dollars. In order to keep the county citizens out of...
