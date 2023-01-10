ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LIST: Local closings and delays

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
Zion Chapel school affected by major storm

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
Henry County plans to use COVID money to renovate jail

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County is looking to make repairs to the county jail. It’s considered ‘sub-standard’ and they originally planned to build a new one but the price came in at around 20 million dollars. In order to keep the county citizens out of...
