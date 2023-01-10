Read full article on original website
Researcher: Snow depth doubles in 30 days at some sites
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah’s mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah’s reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a vibrant green comet will be passing in the night sky over Utah. Scientists believe this comet was last visible some 50,000 years ago in the Upper Paleolithic Era, a time when the Neanderthal was still roaming the earth. The comet has a wide eccentric orbit around the sun, and may not come near earth again.
USU researcher: Conservation is key despite all of this snow and rain
LOGAN, Utah — Climatologists believe this winter could be the start of a multi-year wet cycle for Utah. While that would help our drought, there’s still an urgent need to conserve. These wet-to-dry cycles hit about every five to six years, so climatologists say there’s a decent chance...
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
Number of 100 mph speeders cited in Utah nearly doubles in four years
MURRAY, Utah — Utah drivers admit to speeding over 100 mph more than any other drivers, according to a recent national survey. That does not surprise the Utah Highway Patrol, which pulls over more lead footed drivers all the time. Statistics show the number of Utah drivers pulled over...
Winter weather keeps Utah auto body shops busy
RIVERTON, Utah — It’s a good thing Fix Auto in Riverton has thick walls. Otherwise, those who live and work nearby would hear how busy they are all day every day. “We’re extremely busy. We got more cars than we can possibly know what to do with,” Jeremiah Davidson said. “These are all the cracked bumpers, doors, fenders, hoods, all that stuff.”
How blood donations saved a Utah man’s life
SALT LAKE CITY — January is National Blood Donor Month, and it serves as a reminder that only 3% of the U.S. population donates blood. Blood donation saves lives, like that of 67-year-old Duke Speer in 2021. In March of that year, Speer was in a car accident on...
UTA bus driver travels 4 million miles with no accidents
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver has reached an impressive milestone — traveling 4,000,000 miles with no accidents. Dale Brady is the company’s first operator to achieve this record, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release from UTA. He was recognized for the...
Insurance agents say now is the time to check policy for weather coverage
Insurance agents say now is the best time to get familiar with what natural disasters your policy covers. Brennan Gregory has sold insurance for ten years. He’s an agent with Anderson Insurance Group in Taylorsville. He says once the damage has happened, it’s too late to update your policy.
Odometer fraud on the rise in the hot car market
SALT LAKE CITY — Remember that scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off when they jacked the car up and ran it in reverse to try and shave off miles? Odometer tampering can do a lot more than fool Dad into thinking you didn’t swipe his beloved ride. It can cost buyers big bucks.
Man lit ‘Molotov cocktail’ on steps of state Capitol, troopers say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for suspected arson after troopers say he lit a Molotov cocktail on the south steps of the state Capitol Wednesday evening. About 9:36 p.m., the man lit “some type of Molotov cocktail near the doors of the Capitol,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, then “stayed there while the liquid in the bottle burned.”
Utah family uses app to teach kids about money
SALT LAKE CITY — In today’s “Save more, worry less,” news specialist Tamara Vaifanua talked to a Utah mom who is using technology for her kids’ allowance. After college, Lisa Andersen and her husband had tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But she’s giving her young boys a head start on a healthier financial path with the help of an app called BusyKid.
Thousands urged to flee their homes in California as death toll in recent storms rises to 16
(CNN) — More rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks. Roughly 34 million people...
DEA announces record fentanyl seizures as local cops eye future of drug
DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration on Monday announced record fentanyl seizures in 2022, including those of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills. According to a statement from the division, agents in the region that includes Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming also confiscated more than...
Utah lawmakers reveal new bills to protect teens from social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers announced several bills for the upcoming legislative session to protect children from social media’s harmful effects on Tuesday. During a panel discussion today for Governor Spencer Cox’s Social Media & Youth Mental Health Symposium, lawmakers Sen. Kirk Cullimore, Mike Mckell, and Rep. Jordan Teuscher revealed that a package of bills will be presented in the 2023 Legislative Session.
Gov. Spencer Cox addresses mental health problems caused by social media towards teenagers
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox led a discussion on teens and tech at a Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium held at OC Tanner on Tuesday. He drew insight from several experts, including educators, policymakers, and advocates. Research shows kids who spend more time on...
