A week-long hearing has been scheduled to determine if Bryan Kohberger will be bound over on murder charges for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former Washington State University student made an appearance in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow on Thursday morning. During the status conference, the court scheduled a week for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to begin on June 26th. During the hearing, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office will lay out its case against Kohberger. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will then decide if there is enough evidence to have Kohberger bound over on the charges. If Kohberger is bound over then the case moves up to the higher court presided by Judge John Judge. That would be followed by an arraignment. After Kohberger enters a plea Prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to decide if he will seek the death penalty.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO