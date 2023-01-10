Read full article on original website
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
pullmanradio.com
Week Long Hearing Scheduled To Determine If Case Against Bryan Kohberger Accused Of Killing UI Students Moves Forward
A week-long hearing has been scheduled to determine if Bryan Kohberger will be bound over on murder charges for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former Washington State University student made an appearance in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow on Thursday morning. During the status conference, the court scheduled a week for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to begin on June 26th. During the hearing, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office will lay out its case against Kohberger. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will then decide if there is enough evidence to have Kohberger bound over on the charges. If Kohberger is bound over then the case moves up to the higher court presided by Judge John Judge. That would be followed by an arraignment. After Kohberger enters a plea Prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to decide if he will seek the death penalty.
KXLY
‘Start where they left off’: Siblings of University of Idaho murder victim return to campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — The sister and brother of Ethan Chapin, who attend the University of Idaho, returned to campus on Wednesday. Chapin’s mother, Stacy, announced she dropped Hunter and Maizie off in Moscow on a Facebook post:. “Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and...
KUOW
Moscow, ID residents shaken by murders, prepare for what’s next following suspect's arrest
School is back in session for students at the University of Idaho. This follows nearly two months of uncertainty after the campus and surrounding communities of Moscow and Pullman were shaken by the stabbing deaths of four students last year in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. A...
Former Kohberger Classmate Reveals new Details, Forensic Psychiatrist Weighs in
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. - Spring classes began Wednesday at the University of Idaho, and since Bryan Kohberger's arrest, many who were planning to do a virtual semester feel safe enough to now return in person. Thursday morning is the next court hearing for the Idaho killings suspect. Six years sober, Rich...
NBC News
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants sealed to prevent 'serious and imminent threat,' court docs
PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington court has sealed a pair of search warrants in connection with the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were attacked in their sleep just a few miles over the state line, court documents reveal. A Whitman County judge sealed the files after...
Kohberger’s defense attorney requests state’s evidence ahead of preliminary hearing
Kohberger appeared in court with an orange shirt and pants with visible cuts on his face Thursday. He did not look back at people in the courtroom.
Orofino High School Senior Using Senior Project to Raise Money for Emergency Call Box to be Installed at Dworshak Reservoir
OROFINO - Racie Price, a senior at Orofino High School, is currently raising money as part of her senior project to have a 911 emergency call box installed at the Swamp Creek floating toilet at Dworshak Reservoir in Clearwater County. The emergency phone would be located about ten miles up...
pullmanradio.com
Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed Announces Resignation
Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed has announced her resignation. Documents to the Pullman School Board for their Wednesday night meeting shows that Weed has announced her resignation in a letter to the board effective January 27th. The school board will appoint a trustee for Pullman School Board District 1. That appointee will serve the remainder of Weed’s term which expires in November. The seat will be up for election this fall. The Pullman School District will be announcing the application process for the appointment to fill the post.
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
TODAY.com
Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murder
With a remaining sense of unease on the University of Idaho campus as classes are set to resume, the court revealed a detailed account of evidence that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger and four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2023.
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Veteran defense attorney lays out case Bryan Kohberger team could make, 'holes' in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense will seek to dismantle many parts of the probable cause affidavit police used to obtain his arrest warrant in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according to a high-profile defense attorney. Idaho police laid out their case in a 19-page sworn...
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
