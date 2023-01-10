ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Week Long Hearing Scheduled To Determine If Case Against Bryan Kohberger Accused Of Killing UI Students Moves Forward

A week-long hearing has been scheduled to determine if Bryan Kohberger will be bound over on murder charges for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former Washington State University student made an appearance in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow on Thursday morning. During the status conference, the court scheduled a week for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to begin on June 26th. During the hearing, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office will lay out its case against Kohberger. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will then decide if there is enough evidence to have Kohberger bound over on the charges. If Kohberger is bound over then the case moves up to the higher court presided by Judge John Judge. That would be followed by an arraignment. After Kohberger enters a plea Prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to decide if he will seek the death penalty.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed Announces Resignation

Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed has announced her resignation. Documents to the Pullman School Board for their Wednesday night meeting shows that Weed has announced her resignation in a letter to the board effective January 27th. The school board will appoint a trustee for Pullman School Board District 1. That appointee will serve the remainder of Weed’s term which expires in November. The seat will be up for election this fall. The Pullman School District will be announcing the application process for the appointment to fill the post.
PULLMAN, WA
TODAY.com

Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murder

With a remaining sense of unease on the University of Idaho campus as classes are set to resume, the court revealed a detailed account of evidence that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger and four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
roaringbengals.com

Headway made in the Idaho murder trial

Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest

PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
PULLMAN, WA
newsnationnow.com

Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago

(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID

CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
TROY, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
