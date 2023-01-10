ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Republican who lost an Anchorage House race in November has appealed a judge’s ruling that found that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong met residency requirements to take office and accepted Armstrong as the winner. Republican Liz Vazquez and four others filed an appeal...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

George Santos Rebuked by Nassau County GOP: Resign

In a dramatic rebuke of a fellow Republican, GOP officials in New York’s Nassau County called for scandal-plagued freshman Rep. George Santos to resign immediately, saying the repeated lies the lawmaker has told about his professional, academic and family background make him ineligible to serve the people of the Long Island-area district.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska, feds clash in court over Fairbanks air quality regulation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - United States District Court Judge Robert Lasnik has granted a motion for the state of Alaska to intervene in the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of air quality in and around Fairbanks. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued a press release on Tuesday questioning...
FAIRBANKS, AK
US News and World Report

Illinois Bans Semiautomatic Gun Sales, Legal Challenge Expected

(Reuters) - Illinois has banned the sale of many common kinds of semiautomatic guns with immediate effect in response to a massacre at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park last year and other mass shootings. The new law, which Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed on Tuesday evening, bans selling...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Maine Writer

First Amendment Win for Motorcycle Club

The Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club has been around since the late 1960s, and they have chapters all around the United States, as well as chapters worldwide. Membership is estimated to be around 2,000. The club started off as a motorcycle club in California with military veterans getting together to ride, although that changed as the years went on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court allows New York gun law to remain in effect

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a New York gun control law that was enacted in the wake of the high court's landmark ruling in June that dramatically expanded the right to bear arms outside the home to remain in effect while a legal challenge against it continues.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. House Republicans Who Bucked McCarthy Are Powered by Small-Dollar Donors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations. Their fundraising has a lot in common with the fundraising organizations of the Democratic Party's...
COLORADO STATE
Flying Magazine

Ketchikan, Alaska RNAV (GPS)-B (PAKT)

A bucket list trip for many pilots, flying an aircraft up to Alaska can involve some of the most scenic flying in a pilot’s lifetime. For many who are following the coastal route, Ketchikan becomes a first major stopping point for fuel when heading north from the continental U.S. Being next to the ocean, weather conditions may require a pilot to fly an RNAV (GPS) approach. As a potentially unfamiliar mountainous area, flying this approach might be a good idea even in VFR conditions to guarantee a clear shot to the airport.
KETCHIKAN, AK

