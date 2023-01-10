Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Republican who lost an Anchorage House race in November has appealed a judge’s ruling that found that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong met residency requirements to take office and accepted Armstrong as the winner. Republican Liz Vazquez and four others filed an appeal...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate late Monday passed a bill that seeks to ban the future sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with various capacities despite threats of a lawsuit that the measure is unconstitutional. ‘We’ll see you in court,’ Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park,...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
US News and World Report
George Santos Rebuked by Nassau County GOP: Resign
In a dramatic rebuke of a fellow Republican, GOP officials in New York’s Nassau County called for scandal-plagued freshman Rep. George Santos to resign immediately, saying the repeated lies the lawmaker has told about his professional, academic and family background make him ineligible to serve the people of the Long Island-area district.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska, feds clash in court over Fairbanks air quality regulation
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - United States District Court Judge Robert Lasnik has granted a motion for the state of Alaska to intervene in the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of air quality in and around Fairbanks. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued a press release on Tuesday questioning...
US News and World Report
Illinois Bans Semiautomatic Gun Sales, Legal Challenge Expected
(Reuters) - Illinois has banned the sale of many common kinds of semiautomatic guns with immediate effect in response to a massacre at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park last year and other mass shootings. The new law, which Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed on Tuesday evening, bans selling...
US News and World Report
Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
First Amendment Win for Motorcycle Club
The Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club has been around since the late 1960s, and they have chapters all around the United States, as well as chapters worldwide. Membership is estimated to be around 2,000. The club started off as a motorcycle club in California with military veterans getting together to ride, although that changed as the years went on.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage charter school asks school board to allow it to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, which has long been searching for a permanent home, is asking the Anchorage School District School Board to consider letting it move into Abbott Loop Elementary should the board decide to close that school. Abbott Loop is the lone school...
CNBC
Supreme Court allows New York gun law to remain in effect
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a New York gun control law that was enacted in the wake of the high court's landmark ruling in June that dramatically expanded the right to bear arms outside the home to remain in effect while a legal challenge against it continues.
Alaska lawmakers proposed resolutions that would cap the state budget
(The Center Square) - Two Alaska senators are proposing a cap on Alaska's budget appropriations. The state of Alaska has no income tax. No sales taxes are levied on purchases, even though some municipalities have sales taxes, according to the Department of Commerce. For more than 40 years, the state...
US News and World Report
New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
US News and World Report
U.S. House Republicans Who Bucked McCarthy Are Powered by Small-Dollar Donors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations. Their fundraising has a lot in common with the fundraising organizations of the Democratic Party's...
US News and World Report
Biden Slams House Republicans' Plans on Taxes, Says They Will Make Inflation Worse
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse. The Republican-controlled House passed a bill Monday night that would slash tens of billions...
Dunleavy says carbon management could bring millions to Alaska
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday his plan to capitalize on the carbon markets could bring millions into the state. Revenue from carbon management could bring in additional revenue to complement the state's revenues from the Permanent fund and oil production, Dunleavy said. "Then, by working...
Flying Magazine
Ketchikan, Alaska RNAV (GPS)-B (PAKT)
A bucket list trip for many pilots, flying an aircraft up to Alaska can involve some of the most scenic flying in a pilot’s lifetime. For many who are following the coastal route, Ketchikan becomes a first major stopping point for fuel when heading north from the continental U.S. Being next to the ocean, weather conditions may require a pilot to fly an RNAV (GPS) approach. As a potentially unfamiliar mountainous area, flying this approach might be a good idea even in VFR conditions to guarantee a clear shot to the airport.
Now Nine States Ban the Sale or Possession of Assault Weapons.
California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and now Illinois have banned the sale of assault weapons. Another three states — Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington state — have passed laws that require additional regulation.
