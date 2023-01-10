ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Times Gazette

Free tuition at Shawnee State

Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Amesville woman sentenced for theft from an elderly family member

AMESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Amesville, Ohio woman was sentenced to prison for theft of an elderly family member. Cynthia King, 64, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years for stealing over $216,000 from the estate of an elderly family member. King...
AMESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

Superintendent: Jackson High Student Expected to be OK After Fall

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments to start the day at Jackson High School on Wednesday. The district says a student jumped from a stairwell balcony and was injured. That student was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where the district says injuries do...
JACKSON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena Health System announces passing of local physician

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts nineteen

Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

