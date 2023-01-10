ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

C.J. Stroud taught Ohio State backups one major thing

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who every NFL expert expects to declare for the draft and go in the first round later this year, is still technically the starting quarterback in Columbus. Fans, however, are turning their focus to what the future might hold in backups Kyle McCord and...
COLUMBUS, OH
lara-mom.com

The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one

This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Free tuition at Shawnee State

Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Superintendent: Jackson High Student Expected to be OK After Fall

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments to start the day at Jackson High School on Wednesday. The district says a student jumped from a stairwell balcony and was injured. That student was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where the district says injuries do...
JACKSON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
COLUMBUS, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana

I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV

