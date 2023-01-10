Read full article on original website
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
thecomeback.com
C.J. Stroud taught Ohio State backups one major thing
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who every NFL expert expects to declare for the draft and go in the first round later this year, is still technically the starting quarterback in Columbus. Fans, however, are turning their focus to what the future might hold in backups Kyle McCord and...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
lara-mom.com
The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one
This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
Times Gazette
Free tuition at Shawnee State
Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
614now.com
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
whbc.com
Superintendent: Jackson High Student Expected to be OK After Fall
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments to start the day at Jackson High School on Wednesday. The district says a student jumped from a stairwell balcony and was injured. That student was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where the district says injuries do...
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
