fox34.com
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
fox34.com
Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
fox34.com
LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will begin making changes to some billing practices in February as part of its transition away from acting as the City of Lubbock’s electric utility this Fall when customers will choose their provider. The Lubbock City Council Tuesday approved a resolution giving the proper authority to make the changes.
fox34.com
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
fox34.com
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic delays are expected after an RV and a semi-truck crashed on Hwy 84 northwest of Lubbock. Emergency crews responded to the 5400 block of Clovis Rd. just before 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Police stated one person was moderately injured in the crash. Clovis Road...
fox34.com
Driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop. Police say just after 2 a.m. officers were originally responding to a crash with injuries. An officer still in their vehicle was then struck from behind by another car...
fox34.com
Brief wind relief on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bit of wind relief arrives today, with even more tomorrow. Speeds, however, will begin to ramp up this weekend. While winds today are much lower, Lubbock reported a peak gust of 64 mph yesterday, the breeze this morning was pushing wind chill readings into the 20s and even teens.
fox34.com
Wind dies down, for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
fox34.com
Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27. Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.
kgncnewsnow.com
Wilson ISD AD Indicted in Lynn County
Wilson Independent School District Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III has been indicted by a Lynn County grand jury. Parmer was charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact, as well as indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sherrif’s Office...
fox34.com
SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County. “We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said. The food box was previously given...
fox34.com
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
fox34.com
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called the 4300 block of Canton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found 15-year-old Noah Rodriguez with a serious gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted to save...
fox34.com
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him. On Halloween in 2020, Alexander Toichi Duberek reportedly traveled from San Diego to Lubbock on his way to see his boyfriend who lived in Plainview. After arriving at the Preston Smith Airport that evening, the 25-year-old told authorities he took a cab to the local Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a car for $3,000. He then drove to Walmart to buy a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, new boots, personal hygiene items and a first aid kit.
fox34.com
Kicking off Texas Blue Sand Project, raising awareness about human trafficking on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets joined local organizations One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project, bringing awareness to the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains. Hillary Cobb, the executive director of One Voice Home, says, “The Blue...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III. Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer...
fox34.com
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
fox34.com
Warmer weather and wind for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather danger continues into the evening hours on this First Alert Weather Day. However, winds will begin to diminish after 8 pm and the fire and wind dangers will decrease by midnight. Thursday will bring lower wind speeds and cooler temperatures. I expect the afternoon...
fox34.com
Former Hale Center teacher indicted by federal grand jury, charged with enticement of minor
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, 46, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. PREVIOUS STORY: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher...
fox34.com
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
