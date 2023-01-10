Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
KTLA.com
13-year-old boy stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles; police searching for suspect
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the murder of a 13-year-old boy Wednesday in downtown L.A. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to LAPD. Authorities said...
orangeandbluepress.com
A Reckless Driver Killed Two Kids Blames Intersection – Should This Socialite Face Murder?
Two young brothers were killed by a speeding Mercedes engaged in a race with another driver. Mercedes driver blames the city’s failure to make the intersection safer as one of the primary causes of the boys’ death. The driver was a Hidden Hills socialite. The Two Young Brothers...
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl
An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
Long Beach PD released photo of weapons owned by man who threatened co-workers
Authorities released a photo today of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
Santa Clarita Deputies Shoot, Kill Man Near Valencia Town Center
Deputies shot a man — who later died at the hospital — after an altercation at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall late Wednesday night. The deputy-involved shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard, with the area between Slaters 50/50 and the Cheesecake Factory on the west side ...
Deputy fatally shoots man after alleged attack near Macy's at Valencia mall
A man accused of attacking a deputy has died after he was shot by that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy Wednesday night in Valencia.
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
Missing Man Found In Santa Clarita, Arrested For Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita man who had been missing since New Year’s Eve was found safe Tuesday, when he was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Patrick James Yates, 29, was arrested after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa ...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
foxla.com
Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man
LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified
A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff's deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday.
