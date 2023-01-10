Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO