KUTV

Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT
KUTV

Provo Canyon avalanche mitigation complete, roads open

PROVO (KUTV) — Authorities have confirmed with 2News that all avalanche mitigation in Provo Canyon is complete and roads have been opened. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon will close Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that Provo...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
