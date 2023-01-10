Read full article on original website
KUTV
Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
KUTV
24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
KUTV
Suspect fires airsoft gun at school bus carrying Westlake High girls wresting team on I-15
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple windows of a bus carrying a Utah County girls wresting team were shattered after officials said a suspect opened fire with a pellet gun on Interstate 15. The incident happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. in the Lindon/American Fork area. Wrestlers from Westlake High School...
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
KUTV
Suspect in critical condition after police pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect was in critical condition Friday morning following an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City's Northwest neighborhood, police said. The incident began around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 1300 West and Arapaho Avenue, when officers with the Salt Lake City Police...
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
KUTV
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
Firefighters rescue multiple dogs after West Valley City house fire
West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived multiple dogs after finding them unconscious in a house that was on fire.
Student injured after Saratoga Springs high school bus shooting
Police are investigating after a girls high school wrestling team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
KUTV
Park City police vehicle hit by semi-truck while assisting crash on US Highway 40
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City police vehicle was hit by a semi-truck while assisting on a crash along US Highway 40. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, a Park City officer pulled over to check out a crash on the left shoulder of US 40 eastbound at milepost 7 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
KUTV
Video shows moment crews help trapped man from Provo River after Bridal Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured the moment rescue crews helped a trapped man from a flooded Provo River after a Bridal Veil Falls avalanche. 2News reporter Amanda Gilbert was out with many bystanders who stopped to look at the massive avalanche that came down Tuesday morning when the incident occurred.
KUTV
Provo Canyon avalanche mitigation complete, roads open
PROVO (KUTV) — Authorities have confirmed with 2News that all avalanche mitigation in Provo Canyon is complete and roads have been opened. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon will close Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that Provo...
KUTV
Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
KUTV
No ETO as crews clear debris from avalanche mitigation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Wednesday afternoon after it was closed for morning avalanche mitigation. The Utah Department of Transportation closed off the canyon around early Jan. 11, 2023, and later estimated the road would be back open by "midday at the earliest, dependent on results."
Man taken into custody after allegedly making threats with knife, setting house on fire in Davis County
A 65-year-old man has been taken into custody after setting a house on fire and threatening people with a knife on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
KUTV
