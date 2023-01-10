Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
kclu.org
Closed! Key section of highway connecting Central and South Coasts still shut down because of storm
It’s been an interesting week for Ted Adams. He lives in the tiny community known as Painted Cave, which is just northeast of Highway 154 in San Marcos Pass. "I was really shocked to see the size of the landslides...that there are really giant boulders in the middle of the road.," said Adams.
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Santa Barbara Independent
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, but prepare for more rain Friday
Rain will start again Friday and last through Monday. The post Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, but prepare for more rain Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Don't Catch The Wave! LA Public Health Says: Stay Out Of Storm Water
Pathogens in the water can cause gastrointestinal illness, respiratory problems, skin rashes and other infections.
Noozhawk
Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet
A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
foxla.com
Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight
VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
Noozhawk
Road Closures, Evacuation Information and Other Storm Resources for Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped heavy rainfall on Santa Barbara County for hours, causing massive amounts of flooding and minor debris flows and mudslides in the quickly-changing conditions. This is meant to be a resource of storm-related information all in one place for readers to check for updates. It was last...
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight
The Cachuma Lake Reservoir raised roughly 33 feet overnight from the rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0