Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'

Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara

Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet

A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

