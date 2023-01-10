ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

KUTV

Where to find high quality furniture in Utah

SANDY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Murray police attempting to identify alleged porch pirate, suspect vehicle

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are attempting to identify an alleged package thief and his vehicle. Murray officials said the suspect is associated with two separate package thefts from residential porches. They said the reported thefts happened within a short period of time a few miles apart from each other.
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Lawmakers poised to approve $1.55 million settlement in Utah grant fraud lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature appears set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that state officials improperly used millions in federal grant money. Senate Joint Resolution 7, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), was just made public ahead of the legislative session next week. It would approve a $1.55 million settlement that the state of Utah would pay to the federal government to settle the lawsuit originally filed by a prison inmate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

