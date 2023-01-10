Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
KUTV
Where to find high quality furniture in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their Martin Luther King Jr Day Sale, and a warehouse full of some of their most popular items, like solid wood dining tables and chairs, bedroom sets, desks, top grain leather sofas, leather recliners, power reclining sofas, and more.
KUTV
No ETO as crews clear debris from avalanche mitigation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Wednesday afternoon after it was closed for morning avalanche mitigation. The Utah Department of Transportation closed off the canyon around early Jan. 11, 2023, and later estimated the road would be back open by "midday at the earliest, dependent on results."
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
KUTV
Salt Lake City woman trying to rebuild after losing home to fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City family lost everything, including two pets, in a house fire. Now, they're rebuilding their home. Before the fire, insurance companies wouldn't insure the home until an expensive roof repair was made, but the family could not afford to pay for the fix.
KUTV
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
KUTV
Draper dog park closes as city faces heavy flooding
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A dog park in Draper has closed as residents deal with heavy flooding in parts of the city. Officials said warmer temperatures and steady rain melted a significant amount of snow that contributed to the flooding. Some residents are facing flooding in their homes, and...
KUTV
Draper neighborhood dealing with severe flooding due to rain, melting snow
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — About a dozen families in one Draper neighborhood are dealing with severe flooding. The mess comes after recent storms that brought significant amounts of rain. Warm temperatures also caused snow to melt, adding to the volume of water. “Last night, we woke up to about...
KUTV
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
KUTV
Park City police vehicle hit by semi-truck while assisting crash on US Highway 40
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City police vehicle was hit by a semi-truck while assisting on a crash along US Highway 40. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, a Park City officer pulled over to check out a crash on the left shoulder of US 40 eastbound at milepost 7 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
KUTV
Teen in extremely critical condition after hit while on four-wheeler in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy was transported by helicopter in extremely critical condition after being hit while riding a four-wheeler in Summit County. Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of a crash around 6 p.m. Thursday on Echo Road. While...
KUTV
Delays likely at Salt Lake airport throughout day after 2-hour FAA ground order
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Flights were given the green light to return to the air Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered planes across the nation to be grounded due to an outage in a system that alerts pilots to hazards, according to authorities. The system's disabling...
KUTV
Suspect fires airsoft gun at school bus carrying Westlake High girls wresting team on I-15
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple windows of a bus carrying a Utah County girls wresting team were shattered after officials said a suspect opened fire with a pellet gun on Interstate 15. The incident happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. in the Lindon/American Fork area. Wrestlers from Westlake High School...
KUTV
Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
KUTV
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV 2News in a one-on-one interview...
KUTV
Suspect in critical condition after police pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect was in critical condition Friday morning following an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City's Northwest neighborhood, police said. The incident began around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 1300 West and Arapaho Avenue, when officers with the Salt Lake City Police...
KUTV
24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
KUTV
Murray police attempting to identify alleged porch pirate, suspect vehicle
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are attempting to identify an alleged package thief and his vehicle. Murray officials said the suspect is associated with two separate package thefts from residential porches. They said the reported thefts happened within a short period of time a few miles apart from each other.
KUTV
Suspect identified, admits to intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified the the suspect who they said intentionally set a mobile home on fire in Riverdale. Representatives of the Riverdale Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to Lesley's Mobile Park Home at 671 West 4400 South Sunday on reports of a mobile home that was engulfed in flames.
KUTV
Lawmakers poised to approve $1.55 million settlement in Utah grant fraud lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature appears set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that state officials improperly used millions in federal grant money. Senate Joint Resolution 7, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), was just made public ahead of the legislative session next week. It would approve a $1.55 million settlement that the state of Utah would pay to the federal government to settle the lawsuit originally filed by a prison inmate.
Comments / 0