localocnews.com
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
localocnews.com
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours
Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11
Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Resident Writes Self-Help Book Encouraging Men to Embrace Connections
Mark Warren was at an event 18 years ago when he was approached by someone asking about his network of friends and how he creates accountability in his life. That question spurred Warren to get together regularly with a small group of friends for breakfast, where they talk about what’s going on in their lives—the good, bad and ugly.
localocnews.com
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort contributes $33,000 to local charities
In the spirit of giving, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort celebrated the close of 2022 by contributing $33,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations in Orange County. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to partner with so many meaningful and diverse local causes that are making a difference in our community and beyond,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
localocnews.com
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE
Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
localocnews.com
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
localocnews.com
City Of MV – Nominations For WOR
The City is accepting nominations for its annual Wall of Recognition program – created to recognize people who have contributed extraordinary, lasting and significant service to the community. The nominee must be a Mission Viejo resident, and his or her service to the community must have been performed in...
localocnews.com
Bodyrok San Clemente Looks to Be ‘Pilates 2.0’
Fitness enthusiasts Carleigh and Scott Krass look to take Pilates workouts in San Clemente to the next level with the recent opening of Bodyrok, a studio with a nightclub vibe. Bodyrok sessions are high-intensity and low-impact, using fast transitions between exercises to speed up a full workout from an hour...
localocnews.com
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
localocnews.com
County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board
The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
localocnews.com
Rancho Mission Viejo Announces Opening of More Rienda Homes
People looking to buy a home in the Rienda development now have more options. Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the second phase for the new residential community is now open. A total of 279 homes in four new neighborhoods are now eligible to purchase.
localocnews.com
CureDuchenne Raises More Than $1.5 Million at Eighth Annual Napa in Newport
Nearly 20 years ago, Paul and Debra Miller received a phone call from their infant son’s doctor, telling them that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a devastating muscle disease that affects mainly boys: 15,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 worldwide. Historically, most boys who have it do not survive beyond their late twenties.
localocnews.com
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years
ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. The weekend...
localocnews.com
How can the SAPD stop criminals when the department is warring with itself?
When the Santa Ana City Council decided to impose a new contract on the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) a few weeks ago it seemed like a win but as you might imagine the SAPOA President, Gerry Serrano, is now seething and the repercussions could have a major impact on our city.
localocnews.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
localocnews.com
Council Concludes City Manager Search, Expected to Vote on Appointment Next Week
The San Clemente City Council is expected to approve the potential appointment of a new city manager during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, concluding months of searching for someone to take the reins of the city, local officials confirmed with San Clemente Times. In an email sent to...
localocnews.com
Democratic Party of Orange County members elect Chair Ada Briceño and Party officers unanimously
Democratic Party of Orange County announces its leadership team to helm Orange County Democrats through the 2024 Presidential campaign cycle. The team includes Ada Briceño as Chair, the first immigrant to lead the Party. She has been a Labor leader for 32-years and a women’s rights leader. Chair Briceño ran for her third term unchallenged and was elected unanimously.
localocnews.com
Three OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF girls water polo polls
Three Orange County high school girls water polo teams earned No. 1 rankings in their divisions and a number of other teams received high rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In Division 1, Orange Lutheran is first and Foothill and Los Alamitos are tied for second. JSerra is ranked...
