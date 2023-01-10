The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”

