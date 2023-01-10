Now that sand mining has ended, big storms are restoring sand to the beaches of southern Monterey Bay.

Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Hotels prepare for the possibility that the Monterey Peninsula will become an island due to flooding.
Up until Wednesday, hotels on the Monterey Peninsula were gearing up to greet visitors checking in for a three-day holiday weekend. Then the news landed in the late afternoon that the Salinas River may flood at every bridge that connects the Peninsula to the rest of the county, turning the region into one big island.
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
KSBW.com
Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees
SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 12): Salinas River flood watch
SALINAS, Calif. — During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Tina Nieto reiterated the need for people to evacuate and to be prepared for major roadways - which potentially includes Highway 1 and Highway 68- to be closed. >>Watch the press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68...
Flooding threatens to turn Monterey Peninsula into an island
The Salinas River in Monterey County was rising Thursday morning and is expected to spill its banks.
montereycountyweekly.com
Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?
Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mountain residents rescued after tornado-strength winds
LOMPICO, Calif. — Gusty winds in the Santa Cruz Mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines, leaving communities in the Zayante and Lompico area without power, cell service, and internet. Residents were caught off guard by the sudden winds, with one resident saying, "Everyone was checking online...
montereycountyweekly.com
Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.
Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
Atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and red tags: A guide to storm lingo
As storms continue to rage through Santa Cruz County, there's a hurricane of technical terms and official statements whirling across the region. In this quick guide, Lookout defines some essential words and phrases about the recent extreme weather.
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
montereycountyweekly.com
Slow-moving emergencies like floods create a difficulty for public safety messaging.
Sara Rubin here, wishing I had a crystal ball to see what the next few hours and days hold for Monterey County’s rivers and weather. The very nature of hydrologic forecasting is unpredictable, especially in a river like the Salinas River—it’s a winding, sandy, alluvial river, unlike the granite-lined rivers of California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, as staff writer David Schmalz writes in an explainer on flood predictions.
kazu.org
Capitola business owners pick up the pieces after 'apocalyptic' storm
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
capradio.org
In California's Monterey County, evacuation orders are in place for some communities
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martinez talks to Nick Pasculli, communications director in Monterey County, about the situation on the ground after heavy rainfall led to flooding and power outages in the county. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Nearly 20 people have died in California after...
Comments / 0