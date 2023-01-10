ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies

The Georgia Bulldogs secured their second consecutive national title with a dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Georgia became the first repeat national champion since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Georgia completed the SEC gauntlet with an unblemished record and then used an improbable comeback against Ohio State to advance to their second straight title game. Monday's victory marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs CFB championship gear here.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Jordan Burch makes decision, 5-star QB trending to Dawgs, more

The Georgia Bulldogs are having an exciting week on both the gridiron and the hardwood. While everyone is wondering who the next Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback will be, it could become a case of rewind for the Dawgs. Just like Stetson Bennett played the part of Baker Mayfield as the Bulldogs prepared for Oklahoma in the 2017 Rose Bowl, rising sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton had the honor of becoming Max Duggan for the Dawgs.
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’

While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?

OXFORD, Miss. -- It is officially coaching carousel season, and if you think the staff of the Ole Miss Rebels is in place, give that thought some pause. Rumors have swirled in recent days that Ole Miss could make a move at defensive coordinator, vacating the spot held by Chris Partridge in favor of a new face, namely Pete Golding with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
OXFORD, MS
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA QB Stetson Bennett thrills fans at restaurant

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time since winning back-to-back national championships, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, visited his favorite fast food joint in Athens on Thursday with hundreds of cheering fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bulldog legend. “There’s like a line all the way...
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Luka vs. LeBron: Who’s the Real MVP? Proof in Mavs at Lakers

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *There are a couple of players in the NBA with more talent. Some with more popularity. And lots with less whining. But, make no mistake, there isn’t...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Why Fox’s Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023

Count Joel Klatt as a believer in Oklahoma football. Despite the Sooners’ 6-7 finish under Brent Venables in 2022, Fox’s lead college football game analyst has OU “almost” in his “way too early” preseason top 10 for 2023. “I considered them for the reason...
NORMAN, OK

