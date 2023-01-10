ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford Latino Fest returning in July

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op8ge_0k91sWlv00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Latino Fest will return to the Dunkin Donuts Park this summer for its second year at the venue.

The festival is set to be held from noon to 7 p.m. on July 1. The event includes live music, dancing, food trucks and vendors.

Organizers are hoping it will bring in both new and familiar faces.

“It’s important to us to partner on events like this because, you know, the folks coming out to our entertainment and ballpark should really reflect the community that the ballpark’s in,” said Mike Abramson, the general manager of Yard Goats. “And that takes some work.”

Admission is free.

