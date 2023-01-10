Read full article on original website
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
DFL lawmakers committed to legalizing recreational marijuana in 2023
Proposed legislation to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana in Minnesota is scheduled to begin committee hearings as soon as next week. "Minnesotans are ready and I believe 2023 is the year that we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is the lead author on the bill in the House.
House passes income tax reduction legislation
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed legislation to further lower the income tax to 4% on Thursday. House Bill 1 is a key piece of Republican legislation during the 2023 30-day session. The new bill codifies language from 2022’s House Bill 8, which sought to eliminate the income tax slowly.
House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,...
House Republicans rally around Merrin, reintroduce constitutional amendment resolution
Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) surrounded by his supporters for leadership, which makes up the majority of the House Republican caucus. Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) addressed dozens of his fellow Republican legislative supporters in the Ohio Statehouse to discuss his goals for the upcoming session and lay out a plan for policies they support.
Lawmakers: Legislative privilege is center of debate on Day 2
The Georgia Senate approved a new list of rules for the upcoming session, including a controversial rule relating to what information legislators are required to disclose. Legislative privilege is a constitutional right awarded to lawmakers during the session to shield them from arrest during the session. Lawmakers are also not liable for what is said during the session or in committee meetings.
Legislators prepare to reintroduce the Bennie Hargrove Act in 2023
The Bennie Hargrove Act was created last year after 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Police say another student pulled the trigger. Now, the sponsors of the bill are looking to reintroduce the bill in 2023's legislative session with some changes. Representative Pamelya Herndon introduced...
118th Congress still waiting on House speaker
The 118th Congress began on Tuesday with Democrats controlling the Senate by 51-49 and Republicans controlling the House of Representatives by 222-213. There are seven new Senators and 74 new Representatives. The House Republicans continue to try and find enough votes to elect a speaker. As of Thursday evening, Representative...
House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
House Republicans on Monday adopted a rules package that will govern how the chamber operates for the next two years in a closely watched vote that came on the heels of last week’s drawn-out Speaker fight. The vote was the first legislative battle for newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his House Republican conference. […]
Total partisan composition of state legislatures changed by less than half a percentage point in 2022
The partisan composition of all 7,386 state legislative seats in the country remained effectively unchanged as a result of the 2022 elections. After the Nov. 8 elections, Democrats lost a net six seats nationwide compared to the pre-election totals. Republicans gained a net 28 seats and independent or minor party officeholders lost a net of 20 seats.
Sen. Danny Britt tapped for 8 legislative committees
RALEIGH — Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) announced this week that he intends to appoint Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R- Robeson) to
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals in Senate Bill 1, if approved by the state...
TX House Passes Hotly Debated Rules Package
AUSTIN — After contentious debate and allegations of political underhandedness, the Texas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Wednesday that will continue to allow Democrats to hold committee chairs. Led by Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont), who was re-elected as speaker the previous day, the House considered amendments...
Mix of old and new in Georgia Senate committee leaders
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has picked committee leaders and members for the next two years, with 24 of 32 Republicans in the chamber majority named as chairs on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments. Sen. Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, will stay...
US House Republicans plan to establish crypto-focused subcommittee: Report
Republicans in the United States House of Representatives reportedly plan to step up their oversight of the crypto industry with the creation of a new subcommittee. According to a Jan. 12 report from Politico, North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said he planned to set up the subcommittee in part due to “a big hole” in how the committee is currently structured. The new panel will focus on issues related to digital assets, financial technology and financial inclusion, and be chaired by Arkansas Representative French Hill, with Ohio Representative Warren Davidson serving as vice chair.
