numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Wednesday, Aaron Holiday to start
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Bucks on Wednesday. Aaron Holiday will start in his place. Our models expect Holiday to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) available for Cleveland Thursday night
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a non-COVID illness that landed him on the injury report. Our models project Allen for 13.0 points, 10.7...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (wrist) starting for Heat on Thursday; Orlando Robinson back to bench
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will start Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo missed Tuesday night's contest due to a right wrist contusion. However, his absence has been limited to just that one game. The All-Star is back in the mix Thursday night, and he'll immediately start in his return. Orlando Robinson is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (ankle) active for Suns on Tuesday night
Phoenix Suns small forward Torrey Craig (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Craig will be available on Tuesday night despite being listed as questionable. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 24.2 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
