Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Grant Williams for inactive Robert Williams (injury management) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant Williams will make his 16th start this season after Robert Williams was ruled out for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grant Williams to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Williams'...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) available for Portland's Tuesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nurkic is active at home after the Trail Blazers listed their center as probable with an illness. In In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Nurkic to score 37.9 FanDuel points. Nurkic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon ejected on Tuesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Thunder for unsportsmanlike conduct. Dedmon will finish Tuesday's game with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 5 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (hip) out again Friday for Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shamet has missed the last couple games due to a hip injury, and he'll remain sidelined to kick off the weekend. Dario Saric will likely see another start in Shamet's absence. In 29...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Knick starting RJ Barrett (finger) in Wednesday's lineup, Immanuel Quickley to bench
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After a six-game absence with a finger laceration, Barrett will make his 36th start this season. In 34.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Comments / 0