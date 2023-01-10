ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Mayor releases statement after city employee firings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven, has released a statement after firing the city manager and city attorney for the second time, Monday night. Tuesday night the Odessa City Council voted to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
US105

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here

Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services targeting puppy mills being run out of parking lots

MIDLAND, Texas — It is a common yet unfortunate sight: puppies being put up for sale in parking lots. "So it seems about every weekend, we've got people set up in the parking lot selling puppies," said Midland Animal Services manager Ty Coleman. "It could be an accidental litter or it could be intentional. There are some puppy mills in the area that come in with a trailer full of puppies. They may not be healthy puppies, and that's what we're trying to stop."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police warn of traffic congestion on Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're traveling in Midland Thursday, police are asking you to watch out. The Midland Police Department posted at 5:30 p.m. that a crash was causing heavy congestion on Loop 250. Police say the congestion is occurring in the eastbound lanes just past Midkiff Rd. Drivers...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.  One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Get to know Midland ISD’s new Superintendent: Dr. Stephanie Howard

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD has a new Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Howard, who is no stranger to West Texas.For the past month, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Howard as Superintendent.The trustees voted 7-0 making Howard the next superintendent. This comes after former MISD Superintendent Dr. […]
MIDLAND, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX

Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for theft suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
ODESSA, TX

