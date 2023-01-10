Read full article on original website
Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
Odessa City Council approves budget amendment for $338,000 contract with consulting firm
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council voted tonight to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting. The vote passed 5-2. Mayor Javier Joven says the firm will start a process to assess for a new city manager and...
Odessa Mayor releases statement after city employee firings
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven, has released a statement after firing the city manager and city attorney for the second time, Monday night. Tuesday night the Odessa City Council voted to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting.
Midland County Commissioners Court purchase new Sheriff’s administration building
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court passed a motion last week at a special meeting to enter into negotiations to purchase the parsley building owned by Pioneer Natural Resources. The Parsley building will soon be the new Midland County Sheriff Administration building. It’s located on East County...
Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here
Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
Midland Animal Services targeting puppy mills being run out of parking lots
MIDLAND, Texas — It is a common yet unfortunate sight: puppies being put up for sale in parking lots. "So it seems about every weekend, we've got people set up in the parking lot selling puppies," said Midland Animal Services manager Ty Coleman. "It could be an accidental litter or it could be intentional. There are some puppy mills in the area that come in with a trailer full of puppies. They may not be healthy puppies, and that's what we're trying to stop."
Midland Police warn of traffic congestion on Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're traveling in Midland Thursday, police are asking you to watch out. The Midland Police Department posted at 5:30 p.m. that a crash was causing heavy congestion on Loop 250. Police say the congestion is occurring in the eastbound lanes just past Midkiff Rd. Drivers...
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Get to know Midland ISD’s new Superintendent: Dr. Stephanie Howard
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD has a new Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Howard, who is no stranger to West Texas.For the past month, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Howard as Superintendent.The trustees voted 7-0 making Howard the next superintendent. This comes after former MISD Superintendent Dr. […]
Midland ISD employee named 'Most Inspiring Educator in the Country' by Texas Monthly
MIDLAND, Texas — Barbara Yarbrough has been a staple of Midland ISD for decades, helping thousands of students in their academic journey. While she's no stranger to awards, having been chosen as the grand prize winner for the LifeChanger of the Year award in 2022, she can now add a new title to her list.
Accident causing traffic in eastbound lanes of W Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department has posted on Facebook about heavy traffic in the eastbound lanes of W Loop 250. This traffic is due to an accident. MPD asks drivers to avoid the area and to be careful.
Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX
Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam
Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
Coming Soon! This Is What Is Going Up In Front Of Sam’s Club In Midland!
Ever since construction began on taking down the old BANK building in front of Sam's Club in Midland, there has been a lot of speculation on what was going up there. Well, now we know!. • RODEO DENTAL TO OPEN IN FRONT OF SAMS IN MIDLAND!. Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics...
