Hackettstown, NJ

PIX11

Armed crew robs customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video. The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Spring Valley police officer seeks to educate real estate agents of potential job dangers

A Spring Valley police officer is working to educate real estate agents about the dangers they face when on the job. Detective Matthew Galli is an officer by trade but also owns his own business, Been There Inspected That, as a home inspector. He decided to launch a realtor safety program after hearing about an increase in the number of uncomfortable situations home sellers face.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY

