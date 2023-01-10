Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
‘The American’ Luxury Apartments Aim for Early 2023 Opening in Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorris Plains, NJ
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
Woman returns from vacation to her car stolen
Stacey Ann Harris parked her 2021 Honda just a few steps away from her home before her trip to Jamaica. When she came back, it was gone.
Armed crew robs customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn: police
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video. The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., […]
Bronx resident loses car after losing home to fire in 2022
Surveillance video shows a dark SUV near the stolen vehicle with multiple men running between the two cars.
wrnjradio.com
State police looking for 2 suspects after crashing stolen car into several vehicles on I-80 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – State police are looking for two suspects after crashing a stolen car into several vehicles on I-80 in Morris County then fleeing on foot Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 10, at 5:44 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed several damaged vehicles on the shoulder...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
Police reportedly seek roommate of Brooklyn man found dead in bed with head wounds
James Hudley, 53, was found unconscious by NYPD officers responding to a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at his apartment on Hinsdale Street, near Linden Boulevard, in East New York.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
News 12
Spring Valley police officer seeks to educate real estate agents of potential job dangers
A Spring Valley police officer is working to educate real estate agents about the dangers they face when on the job. Detective Matthew Galli is an officer by trade but also owns his own business, Been There Inspected That, as a home inspector. He decided to launch a realtor safety program after hearing about an increase in the number of uncomfortable situations home sellers face.
Heroin, Crack, Loaded Handguns Seized In Central Jersey Bust
A 35-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation.Elijah Parker, 35, of Parlin, Old Bridge, was arrested in New Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of …
Newark Man Who Died While Running From Police Along Route 280 Identified
A Newark man who died while running from city police along Route 280 last week was identified by authorities on Wednesday. A review of the circumstances surrounding the death last Thursday, Jan. 5, of Raul L. DeJesus, 43, is required because it involved police, a Jan. 11 release from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office says.
Man falls from ladder, dies while removing Christmas lights
The 62-year-old man was on a ladder, removing the lights from his two-story home when he apparently lost his footing and fell onto a concrete walkway below.
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Pedestrian Critically Hurt Outside Of Crosswalk On Jersey Shore: Police
A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.At 9:31 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, Toms River police and EMS units were dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive.The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi stepped into traffic, outside…
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Police search for suspect in string of break-ins, over $30,000 stolen
The NYPD says that over $30,000 has been stolen across eight businesses in Brooklyn. The last location the suspect hit was 12 Chair Café, where over $10,000 was stolen from a safe in the restaurant last Thursday.
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
