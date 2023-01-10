ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q13fox.com

Pilot hurt after small plane crash near Yelm airport

YELM, Wash. - A pilot was hurt Thursday morning after a small plane crash in Yelm, deputies said. The crash happened near Aero Lane Southeast, which is next to the Western Airpark Airport. Thurston County deputies said the pilot is an 83-year-old man who walked away with minor injuries. The...
YELM, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Injured in Shooting Near Bitter Lake Neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg early this morning near Bitter Lake neighborhood. Just after 04:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Northgate Way and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. Officers seized the man’s bullet-damaged vehicle as evidence.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. - Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday. At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man, woman hurt in Bitter Lake shooting

SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood then drove to a Northgate-area gas station, where he was met by police. Police were called to a Chevron station in the 2100 block of North Northgate Way at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Police arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash

There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim

GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
GOLD BAR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm

Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
FALL CITY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail

Police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, after her attempts to flee from officers resulted in a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest spotted a parked...
SEATTLE, WA

