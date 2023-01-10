Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q13fox.com
Pilot hurt after small plane crash near Yelm airport
YELM, Wash. - A pilot was hurt Thursday morning after a small plane crash in Yelm, deputies said. The crash happened near Aero Lane Southeast, which is next to the Western Airpark Airport. Thurston County deputies said the pilot is an 83-year-old man who walked away with minor injuries. The...
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
q13fox.com
3 injured in seemingly random shooting spree from Renton to Sea-Tac, suspect in custody
RENTON, Wash. - At least two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a seemingly-random shooting spree from Renton to SeaTac on Thursday afternoon. According to Cyndie Morris, the Renton Police public information officer, around 1:30 p.m., a suspect fired multiple times into a car near 64 Rainier Ave....
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
Seattle, Washington
Two Injured in Shooting Near Bitter Lake Neighborhood
Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg early this morning near Bitter Lake neighborhood. Just after 04:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Northgate Way and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. Officers seized the man’s bullet-damaged vehicle as evidence.
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County
EVERETT, Wash. - Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday. At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Man, woman hurt in Bitter Lake shooting
SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood then drove to a Northgate-area gas station, where he was met by police. Police were called to a Chevron station in the 2100 block of North Northgate Way at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Police arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Body of man found in downtown Burien Tuesday morning
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call of a male found down on the ground in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below). Deputies responded to the area – about a block...
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
Shocking Video: Washington Police Perilous Pursuit Ends With 4 Arrested
It seems criminal behavior starts very young these days. I saw this crazy chase unfold on Twitter. You'll be astounded at how young the players are. It's amazing that there were no injuries. Police arrested three 14-year-old males and a 12-year-old after an armed carjacking. Two vehicles were recovered after...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim
GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
q13fox.com
Deputies believe woman died after car she was moving rolled over her
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman who was moving two cars died Tuesday morning after police believe one of the cars rolled over her in a Puyallup neighborhood. Deputies responded to a report of a body found in the middle of a road near 165th Street Court East at about 6 a.m.
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
Seattle, Washington
Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail
Police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, after her attempts to flee from officers resulted in a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest spotted a parked...
