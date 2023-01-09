Read full article on original website
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
torquenews.com
Can Tesla Make Use of This Battery Chemistry That is More Efficient Than Lithium?
We have a video showing a sodium battery chemistry that is supposedly 4 times more efficient than Lithium. This comes from the University of Sydney in Australia. New Battery Chemistry 4 Times More Efficient Than Sodium. As the world transition to sustainable energy, Energy storage is going to play more...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Aqua Metals Electroplates First Critical Battery Metal from Lithium Battery Black Mass at Li AquaRefining™ Pilot
Aqua Metals, Inc., which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced it has successfully recovered critical battery metal from spent lithium-ion batteries at production scale by electroplating. The Company’s pilot Li AquaRefining system has proven the ability to remove impurities and trace metals from tons of recycled lithium battery ‘black mass’ and then selectively recover pure metal using electricity instead of polluting furnaces or wasteful chemicals processes.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
US News and World Report
Carmaker Stellantis Seals Batteries Material Deal With Element 25
MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday. The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential...
Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future
One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms), with a battery pack that alone is 2,900 pounds (1,300 kilograms) — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. “I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Homendy said in remarks prepared for the group. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles (480 or more kilometers) of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.
Smoke from intense wildfires can lead to large reductions in solar power generation, scientists say
Scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) studied large wildfires in California in 2022 and found that solar power production was off by up to 30 percent.
Fleet Owner
Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040
New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
How the cost of solar panels has fallen
The energy the earth absorbs from the sun in just hour is enough to power the planet for a year. Why, then, is the world not taking greater advantage of this renewable energy source? Despite the detrimental environmental effects, fossil fuel infrastructure is well-established and difficult to phase out. On top of that, humans have only recently managed to harness the sun's energy in a way that is also efficient, scalable, and relatively affordable. About 80% of the world's energy still comes from fossil fuels...
maritime-executive.com
Havila Bans Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Transport Due to Fire Danger
Havila Kystruten, which operates coastal passenger service in Norway aboard its fleet of newly built RoPax ships, is changing the rules for the transport of vehicles excluding electric, hybrid, and hydrogen vehicles due to the fire risk. It is the latest step by the shipping industry which has become acutely aware of the increasing danger of transporting EVs and other alternate fuel vessels.
insideevs.com
EV Batteries Almost 90% Cheaper Today Versus 2008, DOE Estimates
Batteries for electric vehicles have certainly gotten cheaper over the last decade, but according to a new report published by the US Department of Energy (DOE), prices have gone down considerably. The DOE estimates that in 2022 the price of lithium-ion batteries for EVs were around 89 percent lower compared to 2008.
GV Wire
Gas Stoves Cause One in Eight Child Asthma Cases in US: Study
A new study has found that around 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are caused by the pollution emitted by cooking on gas stoves. Approximately one-third of U.S. households have gas stoves, which have long been marketed as the cleanest and most efficient cooking method. However, research has...
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
globalspec.com
Infrared process improves electric vehicle battery quality, increases production rates 80%
Industrial light source solutions provider Heraeus Noblelight has confirmed that field testing of its carbon infrared (CIR) technology shows significant quality and production improvement for drying electrode slurry, an important processing step during the production of lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) such as those being used in electric vehicles (EVs). Field trials at customer facilities showed electrode slurry drying is up to 80% faster with CIR emitters compared to convection oven drying. Additionally, both electrode conductivity and durability improved, significantly enhancing battery quality.
Federal safety regulators will look at 'potential hazards' linked to gas stoves
BETHESDA, Md. — The chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday that the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves after another commissioner's remarks ignited a political firestorm. "Over the past several days, there has been a lot of attention paid to gas stove emissions...
Saltwater is a lithium-ion battery’s worst enemy. This aqueous prototype embraces it.
Aqueous batteries embrace saltwater instead of letting it be their ruin. Deposit PhotosCoastal flooding's saltwater can cause lithium-ion fires in EVs, but a new aqueous battery breakthrough sidesteps the issue entirely.
