The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Matthews was absent at Leafs’ practice on Tuesday, returned to the ice for the team’s optional skate on Wednesday, and stayed on for extra work after the players in the lineup left the ice. Following the skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Matthews won’t suit up against the Preds because of something that has “been bothering him for a while.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO