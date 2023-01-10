Read full article on original website
Prep boys wrestling: Great bounce-back performance from Riverhawks
MILLVILLE - It was the bounce-back performance Jarrett Morrill was hoping for from his Riverhawks after last week's region-opening blowout loss to Mountain Crest. Sam Welker and Dylan Twedt earned two huge wins by decision in the early going and Ridgeline never looked back on its way to a convincing 49-18 triumph over Sky View in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual on Thursday evening. Indeed, it was a gratifying victory for the Riverhawks against a Bobcat team that edged a good Green Canyon squad a week ago.
Prep basketball: Riverhawks finish strong to open region play
NORTH LOGAN — Ridgeline’s Luke Sorenson had dunked the ball several times in his career prior to Thursday evening's contest at Green Canyon. But as junior Cam Blotter dove in the lane late in the fourth quarter and lobbed the ball up to the slashing big man, the chances of Sorenson adding another highlight reel play seemed slim. The placement of the pass, away from the defender but not particularly close to the rim, let alone Sorenson’s proximity several feet from the basket, made the alley-oop attempt look over ambitious.
USU men's basketball: Another big road test awaits the Aggies
With not much time to prepare, at least the Aggies have some momentum on their side going into Friday nights Mountain West Conference game at Nevada. The Wolf Pack have the same amount of time, but did play on the road Tuesday and suffered their first league loss. Utah State and Nevada will face one another at the Lawlor Events Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies had a short memory in win over Cowboys
Being able to bounce back after their worst loss was not a big surprise for Aggie head coach Ryan Odom. Knowing his athletes, the Utah State men’s basketball coach expected them to respond from their worst outing of the season. The Aggies did just that late Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies toss Cowboys, get back to winning
Once again the Aggies responded after a loss in a big way. For the third time this season Utah State bounced back with a no-doubt win following a loss. Wyoming was the victim late Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies blew by the Cowboys, 83-63, in front of 7,890 fans to stay near the top of the Mountain West Conference standings.
Rural Route News - January 11, 2023
As the calendar turns over to a new year it is time for the leaders of all organizations, particularly those involving youth, to meet and have planning sessions. There is much to look forward to in the coming twelve months.
Anthony, Troy K.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children. Troy graduated from Bear Lake High School in the Class of 1984. After graduation, he moved to Logan to attend USU. He served a religious mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1985-87 in the Philippines Baguio Mission where he met another missionary, Elizabeth Pomicpic. They were later married and sealed on May 9, 1989, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were blessed with their son Ethen in 1990. Troy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served his community. He served in the bishopric, bishop of the Hyrum 12th Ward, USU student ward high council, other various stake and ward callings, and as a Logan temple ordinance worker. He was known for his kind and compassionate nature and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Troy worked for Cytiva for 28 years as a Lead Product Engineer. He participated in many hobbies including: traveling; fishing; camping; passionate about computers and technology; preserving family history; and spending time with Elizabeth. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Troy was preceded in death by his father Doyle and older brother Marc. His survivors include his: mother (Carrie); wife (Elizabeth); son (Ethen); daughter-in-law (Kaylee); granddaughter (Brynlee); grandson (Liam); and brother (Robert). A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple Drive in Hyrum. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 9:45 AM. The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85007275472 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whiteppinefunerals.com.
Lutz, Barbara Ann (Harris)
Lutz Barbara Ann Harris Lutz 84 Perry, Utah passed away January 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel, 27 N. Center Street, Weston, Idaho 83286. Viewings will be held Friday, January 20th from 5-7 pm at the Perry Utah Stake Center, 685 Davis Street, Perry, Utah 84302 and on Saturday prior to the funeral from 11 am - 12:30 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Ranzenberger, Jay Martin
PROVIDENCE, UTAH - Jay M. Ranzenberger, 87, died from amyloidosis and heart failure on January 3, 2023 at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. He was born July 3, 1935, in Logan, Utah and was the son of John Martin and Elvina Jenson Ranzenberger. Jay was the third of six children and is a fraternal twin.
Sewage problem stinks for city and its citizens
On Jan. 7, The Herald Journal’s front-page story “Loss and Liability” by Brock Merchant did an excellent job of reporting multiple sides of a sewage flood in Smithfield, which happened Sept. 16, 2022. Because I’m interested in city politics and spend a good deal of time in Smithfield, I wondered about the situation. If the city of Smithfield isn’t liable, who is?
