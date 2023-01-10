ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
LEWISTON, ID
TODAY.com

Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murder

With a remaining sense of unease on the University of Idaho campus as classes are set to resume, the court revealed a detailed account of evidence that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger and four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Killings in a College Town

Keith Morrison has the latest on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Airs Friday, January 13 at 9/8c on NBC.Jan. 12, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago

(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane

SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation

OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

