An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Wichita Eagle
Savings Plan: Players Who Could be Cut to Create Cap Space
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will head into the 2023 offseason in the red. They’re currently $24 million over the projected NFL salary for the coming season, the third-highest figure in the league, per Over The Cap trailing only the New Orleans Saints ($50 million over) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($43 million).
Wichita Eagle
Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM
If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Pursuing Steelers Coach Brian Flores
PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position and are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for the job. The Browns announced Flores will interview for the position along with a number of other outside candidates. And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Throwback: 3 Years Ago Today vs. Chiefs; Beginning of the End?
Three years ago to the day on Jan. 12, the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson led 24-0 early in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional at Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs. And three years ago to the day, the Texans blew that three-possession lead en route to...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Praises WR Tyler Lockett: ‘Great For A Real Estate Agent’
While there are several reasons the Seattle Seahawks are a playoff team, one of, if not the biggest, is the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has played at an MVP caliber level for Seattle this season, and is a catalyst for their playoff berth. Of course, having one of the best receiver duos in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett definitely helps.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals, 1972 Dolphins Share Interesting Status Heading Into 2023 NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — This year's Bengals and the NFL's only undefeated team have one key attribute in common. Cincinnati (eight wins in a row) is one of the hottest teams in the league, just like the 1972 Dolphins were. According to NFL Research, The only team in league history with...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Wild Card: Updated Look at the Minnesota Vikings’ Offense
Eighteen weeks later, with dozens of opposing players reviewed, the ultimate offensive preview of the New York Giants season is finally here. It’s time for the postseason, the franchise’s first in six years, and all attention has turned back to a familiar foe to start another hopeful Cinderella run.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Playoff Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins will look for their first playoff victory since 2000 when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon as part of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend. The Dolphins have lost their last four playoff games since defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17 in overtime,...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
The NFL playoffs arrive this weekend, and the Chiefs are exactly where they want to be. They locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, albeit in unusual circumstances, which earned them the most important thing that comes with it — the first-round bye – even if it did not necessarily earn them all that comes with it.
Wichita Eagle
The Guardians Need To Make Another Move This Offseason
A few weeks ago I wrote about how I didn't think the Guardians were going to make any more moves this offseason. They checked off both of the tasks on their "off-season to list" by signing Josh Bell and Mike Zunino while the rest of the AL Central remained relatively silent.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Who is ideal opponent for Kansas City Chiefs in next round of NFL playoffs?
It’s a TV remote weekend for the Chiefs as the NFL playoffs commence. As the top seed in the AFC bracket, the Chiefs will watch games instead of playing in one. That happens in the Divisional Round the following weekend. So as the Chiefs flip around the games, who...
