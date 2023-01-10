Take 4: prosecutors take another run at conviction for Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz in latest Nathan Bill’s trial

Read full article on original website
Sparks fly between prosecution and witness in trial of Springfield officer accused of lying about role in Nathan Bill’s assault
SPRINGFIELD — Testimony got testy in Hampden Superior Court on the fourth day of the trial of a police officer accused of lying to investigators about his role in an off-duty brawl with a group of four Black patrons at Nathan Bill’s bar. On trial is suspended police...
Family of 2014 Springfield murder victim demands justice as suspect still awaits trial
The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.
iheart.com
Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail
A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
nepm.org
One Springfield officer faces second criminal trial, while another remains in certification limbo
The trial has begun in the case of a suspended Springfield police officer in connection with a fight outside a city bar in 2015 involving off-duty cops and four Black civilians. Jose Diaz was acquitted of assault charges early last year, but had agreed to plead guilty to a charge...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Trial testimony: Nathan Bill’s brawl nearly averted until off-duty police officer shot a final insult over the bow
SPRINGFIELD - Tensions boiled over after a verbal altercation between a group of off-duty police and four Black patrons in Nathan Bill’s bar eight years ago, but a physical fight was nearly avoided until one of the officers lobbed a final insult at the men in a parking lot nearby.
Springfield man accused of shooting chef in crowded Holyoke bar over sandwich dispute held without bail
HOLYOKE — A man accused of shooting a chef point blank in a crowded bar following an argument over a sandwich is being held without bail until a dangerous hearing can be conducted. John Brown Jr., 35, of Springfield, was arraigned on Tuesday in Holyoke District Court on a...
Mass. nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patient’s morphine
On Thursday, a nurse was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison with three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient with dementia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced. On March 8, 2022, Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough pleaded...
After Western Mass. drug bust, DA say he’s ‘never in 36 years seen this amount of meth’
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue has never, in 36 years of practicing law, seen as much methamphetamine as he says police officers uncovered while executing a search warrant in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Officers seized 90 grams of methamphetamine, 45 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine — about $31,500...
TayClair Moore was strangled to death 9 years ago, so why is the alleged killer free on probation?
TayClair Moore was found stripped naked, strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Nine years after Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree, he walks free on what’s been described as an “unprecedented” out-of-state parole condition; awaiting a trial that’s been delayed for nearly a decade.
Jorge Meeswee Calderon identified as bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Jorge Meeswee Calderon, 22-year-old Lawrence man, was identified as the bicyclist killed in a Jan. 5 Holyoke hit and run, Calderon’s family confirmed to MassLive. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a male bicyclist — later identified as Calderon — on the ground injured from the crash.
FBI agent testifies Springfield Officer Jose Diaz forced him down rabbit holes
SPRINGFIELD — On the second day of the trial of a city police officer accused of sending a criminal investigation awry, an FBI agent testified it took an internal investigation, local, state and federal criminal probes plus a grand jury to determine where Jose Diaz was on April 8, 2015.
Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
Five Connecticut police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to their roles in connection to the paralysis of a Black man while in their custody.
A framed man or killer? Jury to begin deliberating in case of man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death
Closing arguments were given Thursday morning on day four of the trial of Angel E. Santiago, a former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013. Throughout the trial, prosecutors have pointed to a bloody footprint impression inside Lamarche-Leader’s home and a...
Connecticut Man Held Without Bail In Hadley New Year's Eve Shooting: DA
A 28-year-old Connecticut man accused of shooting a Hadley man on New Year's Eve will be held in jail until a court can decide if he poses a threat to the community if given bail, authorities said. Marc Veturis, age 28, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Blandford charged with OUI, child endangerment
A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn
Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder. Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father, Sean Seabrooks, on January 11th, 1993. Travel expert: old systems could be reason for nationwide FAA outage, flight delays. Updated: 12...
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been charged in a domestic violence dispute that left one woman suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to East Hartford police. Officers stated that just after 3 p.m., they were dispatched to a home on Lafayette Avenue on a report of someone being shot during […]
