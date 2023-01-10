DOC agrees to allow Oklahoma death row inmate's minister in execution chamber

Attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be put to death this Thursday withdrew a complaint against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after coming to an agreement over the presence of the inmate's minister.

Lawyers for convicted murderer Scott Eizember argued the state denied his first amendment rights to a clergy of record for his planned execution in McAlester this Thursday. Reverend Dr. Jeff Hood told 2 News Oklahoma he wasn't going to be allowed to accompany Eizember inside the execution chamber.

The agreement will allow Hood to be present in the chamber when Eizember is killed.

"I count it a great honor to have fought for and secured the religious liberty of Scott Eizember and myself," Hood said. "While the struggle to abolish the death penalty continues, I take great satisfaction in knowing that the Department of Corrections of the State of Oklahoma will think twice before denying another pastor access to the execution chamber."

The DOC released a statement following the withdrawal of the complaint:

“The family members of the victims in this case are ready for closure, and they understand that the lawsuit challenging the decision to deny chamber access to the activist could lead to Thursday’s execution being stayed,” Harpe said. “Far too often, it is the victim and the victim’s family who are overlooked in these cases. We want to make sure their concerns are heard instead of everything being solely about the inmate.”

The execution itself remains scheduled for Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

