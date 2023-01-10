ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder's main library reopens after meth residue found in bathrooms

By Pattrik Perez
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — After a nearly three-week closure, Boulder's main library reopened Monday. Meth residue found in its bathrooms and a seating area prompted the closure back in December.

All upholstered furniture was thrown away, but the bathrooms will remain closed for a few more weeks as crews work on remediation, including replacing the air ducts.

A sign warning visitors of the bathrooms' extended closure is now on display.

"I'd welcome you to come back, but please use the restroom at home because we don't have any bathrooms, and we will not have for some time," library director David Farnan said.

Since November, there have been more than 10 incidents involving people smoking in the bathrooms. In one case, two employees reported becoming dizzy, Farnan said at a city council meeting last week.

At that same meeting, he expressed his frustration about what's happened and the library's closure.

"I am extraordinarily sad that this event happened. And ... I have to keep reminding myself of the high road and that 99% of the 2,000 people who walk in there every day are using this library for its intended purpose," Farnan said.

Moving forward, there will be increased security and cleaning, and no one will have unmonitored access to the bathrooms when they reopen.

Between the testing and remediation, the City of Boulder is likely to spend about $225,000, and insurance is not covering the costs.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KDVR.com

Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure

Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
AURORA, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rare ringtail evades capture for 3 weeks in shoe department at Kohl’s in Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo. — After three weeks, authorities in Colorado were able to catch a rare ringtail that had made its home in the shoe department of a Kohl’s store. According to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal, a mammal belonging to the raccoon family, was a “secretive creature” that feasted on food in the Lakewood store without tripping the mechanisms in the traps set up to catch it.
LAKEWOOD, CO
northfortynews

City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect

The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents. Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the...
GREELEY, CO
lovgov.org

[LOGAN TEST] Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 1, 2023

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO
yellowscene.com

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

