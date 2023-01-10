Boulder's main library reopens after meth residue found in bathrooms

BOULDER, Colo. — After a nearly three-week closure, Boulder's main library reopened Monday. Meth residue found in its bathrooms and a seating area prompted the closure back in December.

All upholstered furniture was thrown away, but the bathrooms will remain closed for a few more weeks as crews work on remediation, including replacing the air ducts.

A sign warning visitors of the bathrooms' extended closure is now on display.

"I'd welcome you to come back, but please use the restroom at home because we don't have any bathrooms, and we will not have for some time," library director David Farnan said.

Since November, there have been more than 10 incidents involving people smoking in the bathrooms. In one case, two employees reported becoming dizzy, Farnan said at a city council meeting last week.

At that same meeting, he expressed his frustration about what's happened and the library's closure.

"I am extraordinarily sad that this event happened. And ... I have to keep reminding myself of the high road and that 99% of the 2,000 people who walk in there every day are using this library for its intended purpose," Farnan said.

Moving forward, there will be increased security and cleaning, and no one will have unmonitored access to the bathrooms when they reopen.

Between the testing and remediation, the City of Boulder is likely to spend about $225,000, and insurance is not covering the costs.