Guests, employee rescued via boat from Avila Village Inn

Multiple people were rescued from an Avila Beach inn Monday due to rising floodwaters.

Rescuers could be seen using a small boat to bring five guests and some luggage along with an employee at Avila Village Inn to safety.

The business is located on the 6600 block of Laurel Place.

In San Luis Obispo, Hampton Inn & Suites on the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin is currently closed due to the storm.

The general manager says they are monitoring the situation and while there is no immediate threat to the hotel, vehicles are unable to get into or out of the parking lot.

Those currently at the hotel are being asked to shelter in place there until it’s safe to leave.

The general manager adds that one person was rescued Monday morning after becoming stuck in the hotel elevator due to a power outage.

*This story has been updated to add that the employee rescued was not a manager at the inn.