Hikers rescued at Kapālama, Diamond Head trails

HONOLULU (KHON2) — O’ahu has many ways to enjoy the natural environment. Hiking trails are the top of many people’s lists for both locals and visitors.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they have had two rescue calls to report.

The first was on Jan. 8 when a 911 call to HFD came in at 3:45 p.m.

A hiker had ascended Kapālama Trail in Kalihi when he became lost.

A 57-year-old man was hiking alone; and after four and a half hours on the trail, he lost his way.

When he called 911, he only had 10 percent battery charge on his phone.

Fortunately, HFD was able to geolocate him within 21 meters of his location and found him by 4:21 p.m.

HFD confirmed that he had not sustained any injuries and airlifted him to safety by 4:28 p.m.

The next rescue occurred on Jan. 9 on Diamond Head Summit Trail. The 911 call came at 7:39 a.m.

A 51-year-old female became injured at the base of the summit trail and could not descend on her own.

HFD ascended the trail to locate her and assess her injuries. They then airlifted her to safety.

The hiker’s male hiking companion was uninjured and descended the trail on his own.

HFD provided some safety tips for when you want to strike out on a trail hike.

When going on a long hike, begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need.

Remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.