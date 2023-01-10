ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hikers rescued at Kapālama, Diamond Head trails

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGq0P_0k91ocPD00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — O’ahu has many ways to enjoy the natural environment. Hiking trails are the top of many people’s lists for both locals and visitors.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they have had two rescue calls to report.

The first was on Jan. 8 when a 911 call to HFD came in at 3:45 p.m.

A hiker had ascended Kapālama Trail in Kalihi when he became lost.

A 57-year-old man was hiking alone; and after four and a half hours on the trail, he lost his way.

When he called 911, he only had 10 percent battery charge on his phone.

Fortunately, HFD was able to geolocate him within 21 meters of his location and found him by 4:21 p.m.

HFD confirmed that he had not sustained any injuries and airlifted him to safety by 4:28 p.m.

The next rescue occurred on Jan. 9 on Diamond Head Summit Trail. The 911 call came at 7:39 a.m.

A 51-year-old female became injured at the base of the summit trail and could not descend on her own.

HFD ascended the trail to locate her and assess her injuries. They then airlifted her to safety.

The hiker’s male hiking companion was uninjured and descended the trail on his own.

HFD provided some safety tips for when you want to strike out on a trail hike.

When going on a long hike, begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need.

Remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD

Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Wreckage, crew members recovered from Hawaii Life Flight crash | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it has recovered the Hawaii Life Flight aircraft, and its crew members, that went down off the coast of Maui in mid-December. NTSB officials said they recovered the aircraft, all of the deceased flight crew, and the black box at...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay

Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy