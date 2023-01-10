Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
BELLFLOWER (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police...
foxillinois.com
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
WAND TV
Man arrested in connection with Champaign homicide
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 5 homicide in Champaign. On January 5, Champaign Police were called out at 5:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officers found 21-year-old Jalen Williams...
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
WAND TV
Urbana PD ask for public's assistance in identifying man involved in robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-Urbana Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a business at knife point. According to police, the individual got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and is described as an older Hispanic male, bushy gray eyebrows with a very thick accent.
County sheriffs say they will not enforce Protect Illinois Communities law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Many counties in Illinois have no plans to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to letters released Wednesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday. It halts the sale of assault weapons in the state of […]
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
newschannel20.com
Hotel in Urbana robbed at knifepoint
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A hotel in Urbana was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday according to the Urbana Police Department. Police say an unknown person entered a Best Western and demanded money from a victim. The offender threatened the victim by displaying a weapon that looked like a knife.
Heroic neighbor helps family during Champaign house fire
Neighbor helps family during house fire in Champaign.
WAND TV
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
Comments / 3