State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday

BELLFLOWER (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Man arrested in connection with Champaign homicide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 5 homicide in Champaign. On January 5, Champaign Police were called out at 5:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officers found 21-year-old Jalen Williams...
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
Hotel in Urbana robbed at knifepoint

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A hotel in Urbana was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday according to the Urbana Police Department. Police say an unknown person entered a Best Western and demanded money from a victim. The offender threatened the victim by displaying a weapon that looked like a knife.
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
