Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
There’s one chance of moisture this week and it comes today
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With most of the week very quiet, today is the one shot of a little bit of precipitation. An upper level storm system crossing the Rockies will move out into the Plains. It will move across Kansas today and bring our area a chance of precipitation. The snow has started this morning in Western Nebraska. This moisture will spread east southeast through the day. As it does, some of it will change to rain as temperatures come up a bit. And with the precipitation moving into warmer air, some will start off as rain. Then as it gets colder towards the end of the day and into this evening, it will change back to snow. This snow could last through about midnight before pushing southeast and out of the area. The trends are for the better chance of precipitation as you go to the southwest. Some may get up to an inch of snow in far southern and western parts of the Local4 viewing area, but most will probably only pick up a dusting to a half inch. Temperatures will be chillier today, but not terribly cold for the time of the year. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the upper 40s southeast. Winds will become more northerly and will increase to around 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Even with precipitation clearing out tonight, mostly cloudy skies will persist. Lows will dip back into the upper 10s and low to mid 20s.
KSNB Local4
One storm exits but more will be lining up..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A quick hitting area of low pressure will continue to track across the Kansas/Oklahoma border, providing about a 6 hour period for rain and snow over areas south of Interstate 80 into Kansas. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible in the Southwest corner of the the state with a dusting to an inch along the Kansas border with the higher amounts likely in Kansas. The snow will end , pushing into Missouri by the predawn hours leaving cloudy skies in the morning along with cooler conditions for Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the teens and 20s while afternoon highs will range from the 20s in the north to the low to mid 30s south.
KSNB Local4
A better start this year than last with more moisture in the bucket to start 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.
KSNB Local4
Wednesday weather system moving in
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first of two fast moving weather systems will show itself on Wednesday, first producing snow in the Panhandle as early as Wednesday morning while most of the area will stay dry until afternoon. Some rain or a mix will develop from west to east mid afternoon with a conversion to snow by the evening. Temperatures will begin in the 20s with afternoon highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s with lower 40s in southeast areas.
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
KRQE News 13
Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm
Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Mountain snow will be heavy at times, when and where we might see snow across Eastern CO
As the latest storm in a series of systems that continue to bring amazing amounts of rain and snow to the west coast is moving inland this morning. It'll track across the Great Basin today and tonight, and bring another round of moderate to heavy snow for our mountains early Wednesday, with some of that rain and snow pushing across the plains during the day Wednesday.
coloradosun.com
Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store
Recent increases in precipitation have brought much of Colorado out of drought and led to a solid start for winter snowpack in the mountains. Meteorologists are hopeful this could lead to a successful wet season, and even ease drought conditions this summer — but they aren’t making any calls just yet.
Colder Wednesday with moderate snow for mountains and light snow for Denver
The strong storm system that pummeled California with wind, snow and rain will bring some snow to Colorado - but not a major storm
Backups on I-70 cause delays in the mountains
Navigating to and from the mountains became a tough situation for many who got stuck on Interstate 70 for hours Wednesday.
Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains
A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
Colorado resort soars past 200-inch mark during snowy start to season
According to the Steamboat Resort website, their destination has already surpassed 200-inches of snowfall during the 2022-2023 season, with a total of 230.5 inches of snowfall reported thus far, as of January 11. This report comes after 11.5 inches of snow were received in the last 48 hours and a snowy month of 108 inches in December.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Big improvements to Colorado’s drought monitor
Colorado has seen big improvements in the drought monitor over the last week. It's all thanks to the big recent snowfall totals.
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip
As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Comments / 0