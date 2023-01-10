ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KSNB Local4

There’s one chance of moisture this week and it comes today

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With most of the week very quiet, today is the one shot of a little bit of precipitation. An upper level storm system crossing the Rockies will move out into the Plains. It will move across Kansas today and bring our area a chance of precipitation. The snow has started this morning in Western Nebraska. This moisture will spread east southeast through the day. As it does, some of it will change to rain as temperatures come up a bit. And with the precipitation moving into warmer air, some will start off as rain. Then as it gets colder towards the end of the day and into this evening, it will change back to snow. This snow could last through about midnight before pushing southeast and out of the area. The trends are for the better chance of precipitation as you go to the southwest. Some may get up to an inch of snow in far southern and western parts of the Local4 viewing area, but most will probably only pick up a dusting to a half inch. Temperatures will be chillier today, but not terribly cold for the time of the year. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the upper 40s southeast. Winds will become more northerly and will increase to around 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Even with precipitation clearing out tonight, mostly cloudy skies will persist. Lows will dip back into the upper 10s and low to mid 20s.
KANSAS STATE
KSNB Local4

One storm exits but more will be lining up..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A quick hitting area of low pressure will continue to track across the Kansas/Oklahoma border, providing about a 6 hour period for rain and snow over areas south of Interstate 80 into Kansas. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible in the Southwest corner of the the state with a dusting to an inch along the Kansas border with the higher amounts likely in Kansas. The snow will end , pushing into Missouri by the predawn hours leaving cloudy skies in the morning along with cooler conditions for Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the teens and 20s while afternoon highs will range from the 20s in the north to the low to mid 30s south.
KANSAS STATE
KSNB Local4

A better start this year than last with more moisture in the bucket to start 2023

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Wednesday weather system moving in

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first of two fast moving weather systems will show itself on Wednesday, first producing snow in the Panhandle as early as Wednesday morning while most of the area will stay dry until afternoon. Some rain or a mix will develop from west to east mid afternoon with a conversion to snow by the evening. Temperatures will begin in the 20s with afternoon highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s with lower 40s in southeast areas.
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm

Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Mountain snow will be heavy at times, when and where we might see snow across Eastern CO

As the latest storm in a series of systems that continue to bring amazing amounts of rain and snow to the west coast is moving inland this morning. It'll track across the Great Basin today and tonight, and bring another round of moderate to heavy snow for our mountains early Wednesday, with some of that rain and snow pushing across the plains during the day Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
COLORADO CITY, CO

