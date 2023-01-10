ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

wdhn.com

Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Presser

The tight end bailed his quarterback out one more time this season. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett etched his name in college football history on Monday night, becoming only the fifth quarterback to win back-to-back national titles. And apparently, he might’ve celebrated like it. Bennett was supposed to appear at...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
wdhn.com

Raiders to Cut QB Derek Carr If Not Traded by Feb. 15, per Report

The quarterback has been the team’s starter for the past nine seasons. As the Derek Carr era for the Raiders comes to a close, the team has reportedly set a deadline for a resolution to the situation. If the team is unable to trade Carr by Feb. 15, it...
wdhn.com

Bills Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster for Playoffs

The veteran receiver re-signed with the team in December. Cole Beasley will be available for the Bills’ playoff run after being elevated from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. The 33-year-old veteran returns to the Buffalo lineup after a 2022 season that saw him retire with the Buccaneers—and...
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice

Our experts provide their favorite locks, upset and player props to bet on for wild-card weekend. Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdhn.com

SI:AM | One Thing to Watch in Each Wild-Card Weekend Matchup

It’s the longest weekend of playoff football in NFL history. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Can the NFL really call this Super Wild-Card Weekend when six games is the new normal?. In today’s SI:AM:. 🏈 NFL playoff picks. 🥞 “Pancake Pat”. 🇦🇺 Aussie Open...

