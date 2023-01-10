Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.

4 DAYS AGO