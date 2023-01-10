Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
freightwaves.com
Marine fuels boosted diesel prices in 2022, but future impact unclear
The recent publication of two significantly different outlooks for diesel markets in 2023 shows how the International Maritime Organization’s environmental rules will remain an enormous factor. Just one slight issue: Will the impact on diesel be bullish or bearish?. The direction of diesel, as always, will still overwhelmingly be...
freightwaves.com
‘Surge finally over,’ US imports back near pre-pandemic levels
The “new normal” is looking a lot like the old normal as U.S. imports continue to fall. Volumes began declining sharply in September and were already close to 2019 levels by the end of last year. They’re expected to pull even with pre-COVID numbers this month and next.
freightwaves.com
Airfreight industry watches for signs of midyear recovery
Air cargo ended 2022 on a weak streak that is expected to continue well into the first half of the year, with logistics companies hanging hopes for better demand on retail inventory clearance bottoming out by summer. Uncertainty is the watchword for 2023. Any progress in freight transport could be...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
freightwaves.com
Wabash cuts multiyear trailer supply deal with J.B. Hunt
Wabash is following through on its attempt to smooth out the boom-and-bust cycles in trailer making. It has signed a multiyear supply deal with J.B. Hunt Transport that will cover 15,000 trailers over coming years. The deal — the exact length was undisclosed — is significant. It helps Wabash reduce...
freightwaves.com
We’re about to learn all about the Fortune 500’s secret cash flow weapon
There is a financing tool that helps power Boeing, Keurig Dr Pepper and the companies behind brands like Supreme and Svedka. This tool keeps cash flow humming and suppliers satisfied. There was some $1.8 trillion wrapped up in it as of 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. But unless...
freightwaves.com
E2open enjoys strong Q3 but warns of softening ahead
As one of the larger publicly traded companies that provide supply chain software to the freight sector, the e2open quarterly earnings report and call with analysts represent a pair of events that can provide insight into the state of that highly competitive market. While the financial performance for e2open (NYSE:...
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: J.B. Hunt and Wabash make a deal; Susquehanna trucking outlook
Wabash and J.B. Hunt Transport have signed a multiyear deal that will supply J.B. Hunt with 15,000 trailers. The size and scope of the pact are significant, as the past two years saw pandemic-related supply chain disruptions throttle up new trailer orders, causing the average age of existing trailers to rise. Older trailers mean more maintenance costs.
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Spring, summer goods latest victims in China’s COVID mess
Trade has been proven time and time again to blow away the bluster of political rhetoric. China’s sleight of hand with its COVID reporting has the WHO accusing China of “under-representing” the severity of cases, and the flow of trade can back up the WHO’s statement.
freightwaves.com
Shippers should consider alternative delivery partners
It’s no secret that without delivery partners, shippers could not supply goods regularly or easily to customers. They would suffer and eventually lose business. A delivery partner is the one that will be responsible for transporting a shipper’s products to the customers. That’s why it’s important that shippers take the time to find the right one that works for them.
