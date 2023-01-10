Update: 13th Street Bridge reopens as Salinas River recedes

Traffic resumes across the 13th Street bridge in Paso Robles. Photo by Anthony Reed.

Salinas River level recedes to 26 feet

– A main artery connecting the east and west side of Paso Robles reopened late this morning. The 13th Street Bridge connecting Creston Road to downtown Paso Robles has traffic flowing again.

The bridge had been closed for almost 20 hours as floodwaters from recent storms caused the Salinas River to rise within three feet of the bridge.

“Given that the river is receding to levels that reduce the threat of flooding, we are opening the 13th Street bridge now,” said Paso Robles Public Works Director Freda Berman.

The water level of the Salinas River has fallen from a peak of 32 feet down to 26 feet, as of 11:45 a.m. this morning.

Update at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:

13th Street Bridge remains closed as storm fills Salinas River

– When floodwaters reached three feet beneath the 13th Street Bridge, Paso Robles city officials closed the bridge to through traffic. At around 4:30 Monday afternoon, workers placed cones across the streets, and traffic was diverted. That left motorists with Niblick Road or Highway 46 East to cross the Salinas River.

This morning, the Paso Robles Police Department issued an alert confirming the bridge remains closed.

Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta said the river is reaching 100-year flood levels. “I’ve lived here my entire life, and I’ve never seen the flood waters reach this level.” He says they’re anticipating more rain Tuesday, but cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll reopen the 13th Street Bridge as soon as the water level drops.

On Monday, the Salinas River rose to over 32 feet, as monitored by the US Geological Survey. A level of 29 feet is considered a “minor flood stage”, 33 feet is a “moderate flood stage”, and 37 feet is a “major flood stage.”

This morning, the Salinas River level had fallen to 26 feet. The water level is being closely monitored as more rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for Paso Robles.

Paso Robles is currently under a “flood watch”, and city officials have advised residents to stay off the roads. Several accidents and road closures were reported on Monday.

“Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” Paso Robles Fire Captain Charles Brown said on Monday. Earlier in the afternoon, the city issued evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in town.

Meanwhile, a few curious pedestrians still walked out on the bridge. Among those curious about the fast-moving, muddy water flowing through the trees under the bridge were Chuck and MJ Silva, and their dog, Boyd. Boyd spotted a soccer ball floating north on the strong current but restrained himself. The soccer ball passed quickly under the bridge.

The Salinas River is seen rising on Monday afternoon close to the bottom of the 13th Street Bridge near Paso Robles Street. Photo by Garett Manion/Facebook

City staff will provide updates as conditions continue to develop.

Read the latest rainfall report and road closures here.