ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Update: 13th Street Bridge reopens as Salinas River recedes

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQ0YB_0k91nSZ200
Traffic resumes across the 13th Street bridge in Paso Robles. Photo by Anthony Reed.

Salinas River level recedes to 26 feet

– A main artery connecting the east and west side of Paso Robles reopened late this morning. The 13th Street Bridge connecting Creston Road to downtown Paso Robles has traffic flowing again.

The bridge had been closed for almost 20 hours as floodwaters from recent storms caused the Salinas River to rise within three feet of the bridge.

“Given that the river is receding to levels that reduce the threat of flooding, we are opening the 13th Street bridge now,” said Paso Robles Public Works Director Freda Berman.

The water level of the Salinas River has fallen from a peak of 32 feet down to 26 feet, as of 11:45 a.m. this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEEIl_0k91nSZ200

Update at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:

13th Street Bridge remains closed as storm fills Salinas River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QY58p_0k91nSZ200

– When floodwaters reached three feet beneath the 13th Street Bridge, Paso Robles city officials closed the bridge to through traffic. At around 4:30 Monday afternoon, workers placed cones across the streets, and traffic was diverted. That left motorists with Niblick Road or Highway 46 East to cross the Salinas River.

This morning, the Paso Robles Police Department issued an alert confirming the bridge remains closed.

Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta said the river is reaching 100-year flood levels. “I’ve lived here my entire life, and I’ve never seen the flood waters reach this level.” He says they’re anticipating more rain Tuesday, but cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll reopen the 13th Street Bridge as soon as the water level drops.

On Monday, the Salinas River rose to over 32 feet, as monitored by the US Geological Survey. A level of 29 feet is considered a “minor flood stage”, 33 feet is a “moderate flood stage”, and 37 feet is a “major flood stage.”

This morning, the Salinas River level had fallen to 26 feet. The water level is being closely monitored as more rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for Paso Robles.

Paso Robles is currently under a “flood watch”, and city officials have advised residents to stay off the roads. Several accidents and road closures were reported on Monday.

“Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” Paso Robles Fire Captain Charles Brown said on Monday. Earlier in the afternoon, the city issued evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF7xR_0k91nSZ200

Meanwhile, a few curious pedestrians still walked out on the bridge. Among those curious about the fast-moving, muddy water flowing through the trees under the bridge were Chuck and MJ Silva, and their dog, Boyd. Boyd spotted a soccer ball floating north on the strong current but restrained himself. The soccer ball passed quickly under the bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qAq4_0k91nSZ200
The Salinas River is seen rising on Monday afternoon close to the bottom of the 13th Street Bridge near Paso Robles Street. Photo by Garett Manion/Facebook

City staff will provide updates as conditions continue to develop.

Read the latest rainfall report and road closures here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
kprl.com

Road Closures in No County 01.10.2023

Locally, a lot of road closures today because of the rainfall. South River road is closed in Paso Robles between Niblick and 13th Street. North River road remains closed between Union road and the county line. Scott Street is closed between Commerce and Creston roads. Many other closures in the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged

Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
LOS OSOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy