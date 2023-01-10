Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Cardinals Crush Bullets On Their Way To County Title Berth
Pleasant Plains will look for their fourth straight Sangamon County boys basketball tournament title on Friday after beating Williamsville 52-29 in the semifinal on Thursday night. Cooper Schallenberg had 13 points, Zach Powell added 12 and Benton Collins added an important 8 points for the Cardinals. The Bullets were led by Jacob Finley’s 11 points and will play New Berlin on Friday at 6:30 pm for third place.
channel1450.com
COUNTRY Financial High School Basketball UPickEm: Week Three
The Bloomington at Lanphier game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. A busy few days of high school basketball as DP, Leanna and Robert talk about the games this weekend. Don’t forget you can pick the Friday CS8 games and County Championship by following the link below.
channel1450.com
Pretzels Advance in County Tourney After Tight One With Hawks
New Berlin came away with the 46-37 victory over Riverton in the first game of Tuesday’s portion of the Sangamon County tournament, but it wasn’t easy. the Hawks made it a six point game with 1:35 left, but the Pretzels powered through to advance to Wednesday’s semi-final.
channel1450.com
Quincy Notre Dame Beats Rochester To Improve To 19-1
Quincy Notre Dame proved why they’re the #1 ranked team in 2A with a 51-41 win over Rochester on Thursday. Thanks to KHQA and Chris Duerr for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Auburn Moves Into County Semifinal with Win Over Calvary
The last time Auburn and Calvary played the Saints picked up the 85-80 victory. In their meeting on Tuesday with a place in the county semifinal on the line it was the Trojans who got the 51-48 win. Jackson Kern led Auburn with 12 points. Auburn will play New Berlin Wednesday night at 6:30pm.
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Weather Service says radar data impacted by wind farm during Maroa tornado
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – As debate continues in Springfield over wind farms and the impacts they have, questions remain about how wind farms impact the National Weather Service’s radar sites, including the one just outside of Lincoln. WCIA reached out to the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln about the issue. Ed Shimon, the Warning […]
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
ksgf.com
Springfield City Council OKs Plan For 7-Brew Location
(KTTS News) — After several months of debate, Springfield City Council is giving developers the green light for a 7-Brew Coffee shop near Sunshine and Jefferson. At a previous meeting, city leaders talked about requiring a median on Jefferson to deal with traffic concerns. But city council learned last...
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
wlds.com
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing
Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
Springfield EMS worker charged with murder had previous death investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death. Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 […]
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
After 14 years, Zalewski bids farewell as state rep
When Mike Zalewski walked out of the State Capitol on Jan. 10, his 14-year career as a member of the Illinois General Assembly came to end. Last June, Zalewski was defeated in the Democratic primary to represent the 21st District by Abdelnasser Rashid, who went on to win the November general election against Brookfield Republican Matthew Schultz. Rashid will be sworn in as a new member of the Illinois House of Representatives on Jan 11.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
Comments / 0