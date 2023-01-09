Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union Confesses To Infidelity In First Marriage: ‘Neither Of Us Felt Like Marriage Should Get In The Way Of Dating’
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a lot of folks' relationship goals, but in her prior marriage, things weren't as picture perfect.
Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death
Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died
The actress's dad William died on Nov. 16 at age 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis Anna Kendrick is getting candid about mourning her father William. The Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about the death of her dad while on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he died at 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis. An obituary in the Portland Press Herald said William died "peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, of natural causes with family by his side." Additionally, Kendrick's older brother Michael shared throwback family photos on Instagram in...
Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her
"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources
Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
'I Have 7 Kids Right Now': Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Living With Them After Family 'Strain'
Tori Spelling is adjusting to a new normal at home with husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's daughter is now living with them.The BH90210 alum dished about her "big, blended family" on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, telling the former Bravolebrity she has a full house with her and Dean's five kids, plus her stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.Dean and Tori share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. "It's currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now," Tori...
‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources
Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.” The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012...
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources
Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
Heartbroken Bride Breaks Down in Tears at Wedding After Finding Stranger Sitting in Seat Meant for Deceased Son
As Becky Turney walked down the aisle on her wedding day, she couldn't help but feel a sense of sadness and emptiness. Just two days earlier, her beloved son had tragically passed away in a car accident.
‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin’s Family Drama With Estranged Dad Exposed, Refuses To Let Him Meet His Son
Emotionally scarred Macaulay Culkin has forgiven his estranged father for his terrible childhood — but not enough to let him meet his son, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Home Alone superstar, now 42, and a father himself, doesn’t harbor any anger towards domineering dad Kit Culkin, 77, but sources revealed late last year that he won’t let him near his son Dakota. Following ten-year-old Macaulay’s turn in the hugely successful Christmas comedy, which was one of the top-grossing films in the ‘90s, the young actor starred in hits including My Girl and Richie Rich and amassed a fortune worth an estimated $50...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Husband For Festive Family Photos Despite Sources Revealing Bickering Behind Closed Doors About Reality TV Comeback
Jessica Simpson painted the picture of a happy family after sources told RadarOnline.com that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are bumping heads about a possible reality show. The singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, put on a smiling face for festive family photos with Eric and their three children — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — despite the behind-the-scenes drama at home.Posting a series of shots, Jessica made sure to let her followers know she was feeling the holiday season, wearing red lips and a homemade DIY headband from one of the kids.Eric flashed his pearly whites alongside her,...
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop
Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
‘Serious Doubts’: Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear Snowplowing Accident Will Leave Actor Crippled For Life, Sources Claim
Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s horrendous leg injury from a snowplow accident in Nevada has friends and family fearing the screen stud will be crippled for life, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all,” said a source close to the situation. “His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether.” The Hawkeye hero, 52, had helped tow a family member’s stranded...
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie. On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a...
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.
