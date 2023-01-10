Gordy Harmon, The Whispers Founding Member, Dies at 79

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the beloved R&B group The Whispers , died on Thursday (Jan. 5). He was 79.

The news of his death was initially reported by ABC7 , who noted that the soul musician died peacefully in his sleep, and that his family believes he died of natural causes and had no serious illnesses.

Harmon founded The Whispers in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles with twin brothers Wallace and Walter Scott, Marcus Hutson and Nicholas Caldwell in 1964.

During Harmon’s time in the group, The Whispers took over the R&B world with albums like Life and Breath , as well as 1972’s The Whispers’ Love Story , which climbed up to No. 34 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charting singles “Can’t Help But Love You” (No. 35), “I Only Meant to Wet My Feet” (No. 27), “Your Love Is So Doggone Good” (No. 19) and “There’s a Love for Everyone” (No. 31).

Unfortunately, Harmon’s time in The Whispers was cut short in 1973, when he suffered a larynx injury after a driving accident, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel . He was replaced by Leaveil Degree.